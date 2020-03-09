Congressional workers frustrated, “panicked” by confused response to coronaviruses

Helpers on Capitol Hill are worried about what they see as a confused response from their bosses and the White House to the coronavirus trigger.

Legislators from both Houses answered questions from members and staff on the American parliament will be assured, but congressional leaders have so far shown little willingness to close the Capitol, despite meetings scheduled throughout the day to discuss preparations.

“The chiefs of staff are in a panic,” a longtime assistant to Fox News told the coronavirus.

The reluctance not to close Congress may be due in part to fears about how it would affect the already fragile stock market, which plunged to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday.

If Congress were to close in the midst of the virus epidemic, a number of issues would have to be resolved, including finding thousands of laptops for assistants and members to use while working from home. Fox News is advised that Congress work must be done on computers or devices issued by Congress.

The question of how Congress will operate also arises because a number of legislators have self-quarantined after being in contact with someone exposed to the virus.

Two members of Congress, Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar, said on Sunday that they were isolated after determining that they had contacts with the person at the conference.

Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) almost two weeks ago and that he would spend the next few days at home in Texas until 14 days have passed since their interaction. .

Gosar, R-Ariz., Stated that he had contacted the CPAC man and that he and three of his staff were in self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

President Trump also attended the CPAC conference.

In addition to Cruz and Gosar, the CPAC calendar lists three other senators and 12 members of the House who were to speak. They included GOP leader # 2 in the House, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican leader # 3, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and MP Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who has since become the chief of staff to the White House. Also on the program is Transport Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

Cheney was informed by CPAC that she had not been exposed to the congressman who tested positive for the coronavirus, said a spokesperson for Cheney.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both spoke to CPAC, but the White House said there was no indication that either had met or was “close” to the participant infected.

Two other Republican lawmakers – GOP officials, Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida – revealed on Monday that they had had contact with the CPAC participant who has since been diagnosed with a coronavirus, saying they did not present no symptoms but they would self quarantine an abundance of caution.

Collins and Gaetz are pro-Trump Republicans who have been with Trump since CPAC: Collins shook hands with Trump and joined him for a visit to the CDC in Atlanta on Friday. He also met Trump at the White House last Tuesday, several days after the February 26-29 conference.

Gaetz was spotted aboard Air Force One on hearing the news. White House officials said that when Gaetz learned that he was close to the coronavirus man at CPAC, he sat alone in a section of the presidential plane.

Brooke Singman and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.