Connecticut company BioSig acquires rights to potential coronavirus treatment: report

A Connecticut maker of computers used by heart surgeons says one of its subsidiaries has acquired the rights to an antiviral product that would have potential as coronavirus treatment.

Westport BioSig Technologies said in a statement that its NeuroClear Technoligies unit had acquired the rights to Vicromax, described as an antiviral agent that has shown promise as a treatment for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, reported the Post. The product was developed by Trek Therapeutics of Cambridge, Mass.

“Stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing similar viral threats in the future must be the number one priority for all of us in the healthcare community,” said BioSig President and CEO Kenneth Londoner, in a press release. “This very promising antivirus is the result of the tireless efforts of an accomplished group of veterans of the pharmaceutical industry, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that it is tested and put on the market as soon as possible. . “

Trek did not have the “infrastructure” to further develop the product, Londoner told the Connecticut Post.

BioSig’s NeuroClear unit will test the product through a new subsidiary, ViralClear Pharamceuticals, the BioSig statement said. The CEO of the new unit is Nick Spring, a former executive with the drug manufacturer Merck & Co.

BioSig is located just a few kilometers from the site of what has become the “Party Zero”, a birthday party where several participants was infected with the virus earlier this month, the Post reported. The company had no connection with the party.

More than half of the 50 or so guests at the rally later tested positive for the virus following what was called a “mass event,” reported the New York Times.