Connecticut Governor Announces State’s First Coronavirus Case

The first one Connecticut resident has been tested positive for the new coronavirus and is being treated at a Danbury hospital, Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday.

Wilton resident, 40 to 50 years old, allegedly contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, from a recent trip to california, Lamont’s office said in a statement. An “extended follow-up of contacts” is in progress and anyone who has had direct contact with the patient is invited to self-quarantine at home.

With the spread of the virus in the United States, including neighboring New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, officials said it was only a matter of time before it was detected in Connecticut.

“We had been expecting a Connecticut resident to be infected with COVID-19, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone, ”said Lamont.

According to officials, 29 people have tested negative at the state laboratory and eight test results are expected.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The case is not related to the COVID-19 case of an employee of the Danbury hospital who is a New York State resident, nor that of a New York State community doctor who patrolled the Bridgeport hospital, said Lamont’s office.

Larger hospitals in Connecticut have taken steps to plan what public health officials say may look like a bad flu season.

Hospitals are developing plans to set up tents and offices away from emergency rooms where people with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath could be assessed and isolated from others, officials said.

DEPARTMENT OF STATE: AT RISK OF CORONAVIRUS, AMERICANS “SHOULD NOT TRAVEL BY CRUISE SHIP”

The risk of the virus remains low in Connecticut, said Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, on Friday. Measures such as hand washing and social isolation were adequate, he said, and there was no need to avoid gathering in large numbers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Connecticut has the capacity to test 15 to 20 people a day for the virus, with a kit that can perform a total of 500 tests, Connecticut public health commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell said Friday. Connecticut expects more federal government test kits, officials say