Connecticut Governor Lamont Extends Closures and Social Distancing Guidelines Until May 20

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Friday he would sign an executive order extending state guidelines for social distancing and business and school closings until “May 20” to further curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Today I will sign an executive decree extending the time limits for all closures, distance and safety measures until at least May 20, ”Lamont tweeted Friday. “It is undoubtedly a difficult situation, but I cannot overemphasize that these actions save lives by staying at home.”

Lamont then cited new data which he said was “starting to show a flattening of the curve”, but warned that the state was “out of the woods”.

“Getting back to normal too soon will have too many negative consequences,” said Lamont on Friday. “I will continue to consult with medical experts every day and do our best to protect the health and safety of Connecticut.”

Lamont’s decision to extend the deadline until the end of May comes when his first executive decree was due to expire. Lamont initially closed schools and non-essential businesses until at least April 20.

Lamont has been in regular contact with the governors of the three states – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. At this point, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a 14-day travel advisory for non-essential travel to the Tri-State area.

THE GOVERNOR OF THE CT EXPOSES A WARNING ON THE NATIONAL STOCKPILE OF CORONAVIRUS: “WE ARE ON OUR OWN”

Cuomo last week extended the “New York PAUSE” order, which also keeps non-essential businesses closed and urges New Yorkers to stay home until April 29. Cuomo said he would reevaluate every two weeks at the end of the order.

Lamont, Cuomo and Murphy announced last month a “regional approach” to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic in the Tri-State region.

Last Friday, Connecticut reported more than 9,700 cases of coronavirus and more than 380 deaths, New York, the epicenter of the virus in the United States, reporting more than 160,000 positive cases and more than 7,800 deaths. New Jersey reported more than 50,000 cases in the state and at least 1,700 deaths on Friday.

In the United States, on Friday, there were more than 473,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 17,800 deaths.