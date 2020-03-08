Connecticut hospital-linked doctor included in New York coronavirus cases, Governor confirms

A doctor and a staff member linked to Connecticut hospitals have been identified as positive for coronavirussaid the state governor on Saturday.

The doctor is a New York State resident who visits patients at Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut but who is not a staff member, Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“This most recent case of another New York resident who works in Connecticut and tested positive for COVID-19 shows us what we already know – the coronavirus is there and the viruses don’t stop at borders of the state, “added Lamont’s statement.

Lamont confirmed on Friday that a worker at Norwalk and Danbury, Connecticut hospitals, who also lives in New York State, was quarantined after being tested positive for the virus.

The two individuals live in Westchester County, New York, north of New York and just west of the Connecticut border. Westchester has seen the majority of reported coronavirus cases in New York State, reported the Hartford Courant.

As of Saturday evening, New York State had about 90 confirmed cases of the virus, with 70 of the patients residing in Westchester, the Connecticut Post reported.

No Connecticut resident had tested positive for the coronavirus at noon on Saturday, said state public health commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell. FOX 61 from Hartford. She added that 21 patients tested in a state laboratory had shown negative results, while the results for nine other patients were pending.

Bridgeport Hospital has placed “a small number” of its patients in solitary confinement as a precaution despite being told by the federal centers of disease control and prevention that this step is unnecessary, a Hospital President Anne Diamond told reporters on Saturday.

No other hospital staff will be quarantined or invited to stay home from work, said Diamond, adding that officials did not believe the doctor who tested positive was contagious at the time of his visit or that ‘he had visited other Connecticut hospitals.

Neither the doctor nor the hospital staff were identified.

Meanwhile. Connecticut has launched a coronavirus information hotline. Residents with questions about the outbreak can call 2-1-1 or text CTCOVID at 898211, according to FOX 61.