Connecticut Infant Could Be Youngest Coronavirus Death In US, Government Says

6-week-old baby from Hartford area who died after being brought to hospital unanswered last week tested positive new coronavirus, Connecticut governor Ned Lamont said on Wednesday. Lamont said the positive result for the COVID-19 infant test arrived on Tuesday and that the child’s death would be the youngest coronavirus-related death in the country.

“It is a virus that attacks our most vulnerable without mercy,” Lamont tweeted Wednesday. “It also highlights the importance of staying at home and limiting exposure to others. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. “

Lamont said at a press conference on Wednesday that the child’s death was a reminder that no one was immune to the virus and that for “young people who think they are a little more invincible, think again -you”.

The state has confirmed more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 69 deaths. Lamont said state testing capabilities continue to grow and that the primary concern remains personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Lamont also said he has issued a new executive order which states that grocery stores have no more than 50% capacity at any given time and that only one family member does the shopping.

“We ask people not to use cash, to use a credit card and, more importantly, if you can get things delivered – home delivery and so on – especially if you are a senior, we don’t want you to go. go shopping, “he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States had at least 203,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease and 4,476 deaths.