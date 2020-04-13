Connecticut man charged after coughing hospital staff, police say

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Police charge man for allegedly coughing on staff Connecticut hospital on Saturday after he said he claimed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officers were called to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after reports of a disturbance. Investigators later identified the disturbing person as Robert Gordon, 30, who they said was not following the rules and instructions of staff and nurses.

Gordon was reportedly chatting with hospital staff, who have nearly 2,000 employees, police said. They added that he had finally removed his protective mask and started coughing deliberately towards some of his employees, according to Fox 61 of Hartford.

He also reportedly told staff that he was positive for coronavirus after being tested in New York, the station reported.

The rules he allegedly violated were allegedly applied to maintain the safety of staff and patients while they continued to work tirelessly on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon was arrested and charged with five counts of breaches of the peace. He was released on a promise to appear, pending his appearance in court.