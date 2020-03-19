Connecticut Reports First Coronavirus Death

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the first on Wednesday related to coronavirus the death is an elderly man who had suffered from “serious complications from COVID-19”. Lamont said the man was about 80 years old and was treated at Danbury hospital.

Lamont also revealed that the victim was living in an assisted living center in Ridgefield.

“I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life,” Lamont tweeted. “I would also like to thank the dedicated professionals at our state’s hospitals and medical centers who continue to work on the front lines and care for patients, in addition to all the support staff who provide essential assistance during this difficult time.”

“We know that older people with certain conditions are among the most at risk, but I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in contributing reduce the spread of this virus in all communities, “he continued.

Connecticut has at least 96 COVID-19 cases statewide and has moved to New York and New Jersey to relocate parts of retail malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys, as well as restaurants and bars nearby. limiting them to delivery and takeaway services only. The governors also closed cinemas, gymnasiums and casinos and prohibited gatherings of 50 or more people.