Conservative activist Candace Owens plans to run for office

Conservative activist and commentator Candace Owens said Thursday that she had decided to run for public office, even if she is a mom when she runs and against whom.

Owens, the former director of communications for Turning Point USA, told Fox News that, although she has been approached several times in the past to launch a political campaign, she made the decision Wednesday night after a conversation with her husband.

“We have come to a junction where it is not enough to comment on politics but to get involved,” said Owens.

She also tweeted on Thursday: “Never had the slightest desire to [run for office] before, but something changed in me last night. “

She said right now she “is keeping it a secret” as to what she will stand for and in what electoral cycle, but noted that she is considering either a seat in the United States Senate or a governor’s mansion. Owens added that she would only run against an outgoing Democrat, not Republicans.

“They are all vulnerable,” she said of the Democrats. “And right now, it’s a perfect storm to see how people are leading.”

Although she didn’t mention anyone by name, Owens criticized the governors’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently besetting the nation – calling democratic state leaders “twisted” politicians who are using the crisis for their sake. bring political advantage.

“They are using this crisis to get out of their own crises,” she said. “I’m tired of this kind of corruption.”

Owens is a prominent conservative commentator and activist known for his work in the #BLEXIT movement – a push to get African-Americans to quit the Democratic Party. His career has been mixed with controversy – from his 2018 comments that “Hitler just wanted to make Germany a big city and that things work well” to his comments on mass shooting.

More recently, Owens downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and argued that the country was caught in an “apocalyptic cult” of liberal paranoia.