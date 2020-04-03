Conservative leaders urge senators to confirm choice of Trump circuit court

EXCLUSIVE: Group of Conservative leaders send letter to Senate Judicial Support Committee President Trump candidate in the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, a court widely regarded as a feeder for the Supreme Court.

The White House announced its choice of Justin Walker, who currently sits on the US District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Friday morning.

Signatories to the letter, organized by the Article III project, an organization dedicated to supporting Trump’s candidates for the bench, include Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III project; Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA; Jessica Anderson, President of Heritage Action, and Manny Iglesias, National President of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

There are 22 signatures on the letter altogether.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES JUSTIN WALKER, FORMER KAVANAUGH CLERK, AS CHOICE FOR DC SHORT CIRCUIT

“Walker’s education every day in the United States, his impeccable credentials, his dedication to principled judgment and his reputation for collegiality are impressive,” said letter to Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsay Graham. , RS.C., and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D -Calif. “Justice Walker is a committed constitutional lawyer who understands that a judge’s modest but critical role is to interpret the law as it is written – not how the judge wants it written if he was a senator. “

The letter also describes Walker as a red, white and blue American success story.

“He was born and raised in Louisville by his mother, who, like all his grandparents, did not graduate from college,” he says. “Yet Walker graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Duke and magna cum laude from Harvard Law, and was then clerk of judge Brett Kavanaugh at the time on the D.C. circuit. [the court to which Walker is nominated] and Justice Anthony Kennedy at the United States Supreme Court. “

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, all sat on the circuit of D.C. before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

The letter continues: “Justice Walker has always set aside time for those who need his help. Thirteen (13) of his former research assistants, law students wrote last year that”[m]Most of us belong to a genus or race historically deprived of their rights, and it is no exaggeration to say that no professor has done more than Justin to promote our careers. He taught writing to underprivileged high school students in Louisville. And for six years, he was the unpaid executive director of the Global Game Changers Student Empowerment Program, which teaches underserved elementary school children that no matter their age or background, they can make a difference in the world. . “

Liberal groups strongly opposed his appointment last year to western Kentucky – which ended in a strict party vote – and again spoke out strongly against his confirmation at the D.C. circuit.

SUPREME COURT REFERENCES APRIL’S ORAL ARGUMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

“Walker has been classified as unqualified [by the American Bar Association (ABA)]”The President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Vanita Gupta, tweeted on Friday.” He had never judged. He is intensely opposed to ACA. Another contender against healthcare during a pandemic. It is shameful. “

Gupta continued on a Twitter thread: “Now Trump wants to reward this unqualified judge with a LIFETIME seat on the second highest court in the country … Trump has made more than 50 appointments on appeal, but NONE is Afro – American. Only one is Latinx. 11 are women. It is appalling. “

Walker was confirmed in western Kentucky by a 50-41 vote in October 2019 after the American Bar Association (ABA) rated him “unqualified”, citing lack of experience. But supporters of Walker, 37, accused the ABA of being a Conservative supporter and touted his internship for Kavanaugh and Kennedy as two major factors weighing in favor of Walker.

Another part of Walker’s work that will certainly appeal to Trump donors is his commentary on career public servants who are not accountable to elected officials – what Trump Republicans often call “the deep state” “

Walker in 2018 wrote on an editorial in The Wall Street newspaper drawing parallels between the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI under former director James Comey and assistant director Andrew McCabe, arguing that the agency’s independence should be limited.

“The FBI’s achievements have been historic and often heroic,” wrote Walker at the time. “But today, when lawmakers and commentators demand an” independent “FBI, Americans should remember the history of the office and the dangers of independence. The FBI must be accountable to the president, who is responsible in the ballot box. “

Walker also appeared on television regularly during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process to defend the besieged candidate.

Carrie Severino, President of the Judicial Crisis Network, has taken note of this fact – that Gupta lamented – by praising Walker’s appointment.

“Judge Walker was a relentless defender of Judge Kavanaugh during the unprecedented defamation campaign of the left,” she tweeted Friday. “I expect Walker to bring similar courage to the DC circuit as he defends the rule of law.”

Walker would replace retired Thomas Griffith, who resigned in September. Griffith is a person appointed by George W. Bush, so that would not change the ideological balance of the D.C. circuit, which has a majority of judges appointed by Democratic presidents.

Bill Mears of Fox News contributed to this report.