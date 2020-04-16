Construction continues on Parliament Hill even as MPs and senators must stay away

Most MPs and Senators have been told to stay away from Parliament Hill due to the public health risks of meeting large numbers of people in one place during a pandemic – but the same rules do not do not apply to workers performing rehabilitation work. in the parliamentary precinct.

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford shortened construction work across the province to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on construction sites – but hundreds of builders are still busy working on a decade-long renovation project in the parliamentary precinct.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that face-to-face parliamentary sessions pose a “risk” because they require support staff to report to work on Parliament Hill, thereby increasing the chances of person-to-person transmission.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez also said virtual sessions are preferable given public health advice regarding large gatherings. He said the government has told people to work from home whenever possible, and parliamentarians should do the same.

“For one thing, we can’t say to Canadians, ‘Stay home because that’s the way to fight it,’ then come here every day and meet us. So let’s see if there is different ways to do it, “Rodriguez told reporters. conference Saturday.

“When we come here, it’s not just the MPs who come here. It’s all the cleaners, security guards, technicians, clerks, politicians, interpreters. It brings a lot of people together.”

Workers paint a hallway during a media tour of the renovated West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

But Public Services and Procurement Canada, the department responsible for construction, has taken a different approach to other forms of work on Parliament Hill.

The federal department estimated that this multi-year rehabilitation effort was similar to essential construction work in provincial hospitals and other essential infrastructure projects.

Since this federal project does not fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial order, construction continues.

The work includes the renovation of the original rooms of the House of Commons and the Senate, the Library of Parliament, the offices of deputies and party leaders and the Peace Tower.

In a statement to the CBC, the ministry said that construction “will be limited to activities undertaken in unoccupied spaces to mitigate the risk of transfer of COVID-19 for building occupants and construction workers.

“Much of the activity is relatively isolated and can be carried out without the need for close interaction with other workers.

“The repair and maintenance work necessary for the safe operation of the parliamentary facilities will continue. They are directly aligned with the provincial orientation. ”

The department did not specify how many workers were on site during the health crisis, but said the workers practiced social distancing and followed “face covering protocols”.

The department said the size of the buildings allows for “compartmentalization”.

Conservative Senator Denise Batters said continuing renovations sent “a very bad message to Canadians right now.”

“Prime Minister Trudeau has stressed the importance of everyone staying at home to stop the spread. Even parliamentarians are encouraged to do so. And yet, just outside the walls of Parliament, he orders hundreds of construction workers to be at work on a project that should not even be finished for more than 10 years, “Batters told CBC News.

“I think it shows the hypocrisy of the Trudeau government once again.”

Until recently, Batters was vice-chairman of the Senate committee on the internal economy, the body that oversees the long-term planning of the Red Chamber for the parliamentary constituency. The composition of the committee changed during a reshuffle last Saturday.

She said that the committee had recently learned that utilities and supplies did not even have a schedule for completing renovations to the Center Block and the East Block.

“They have no idea. It is so far from being close to completion. Delaying construction for a month, to protect the health and safety of workers, will not have much impact. “

Workers build concrete formwork on the lawn of Parliament Hill in February 2020. (Stéphane Leclerc / Radio-Canada)

She said there was a real “blue collar-white collar dichotomy” at work, with federal officials being asked to work from home while workers had to report to the job site.

“We have to think about the immediate priorities right now and the immediate priority right now is to smooth the curve and save lives,” said Batters.

The Center Block closed in December 2018 to allow essential rehabilitation work to reverse the deterioration of the Canadian Parliament. MPs are now temporarily housed in the West Block while the Senate meets in the former Ottawa train station.

The East Block, which mainly houses Senate offices, is also under construction as workers repair foundations, among other things.