Construction of border wall exceeds 150 miles: CBP

The construction of the wall at the southern border continued despite the shutdown of much of daily life due to the coronavirus – with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announcing this week that more than 150 miles of new walls have been built.

According to CBP statistics, 156 miles of new primary and secondary boundary wall systems have been built since January 2017. Of these, 140 miles of primary walls and 11 miles of secondary walls replace old or dilapidated walls. This means that there are a total of 656 miles of primary barriers and 42 miles of secondary barriers at the border, including those built before President Trump took office.

A CBP official told Fox News last month that the construction schedules for the walls have so far been unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two miles of main wall and five miles of secondary wall are installed on sites where no wall had previously been built. This statistic is likely to continue to disappoint immigration hawks, who argue that almost the entire border wall replaces the old structure, rather than filling the gaps in the border.

Authorities noted that obtaining permission to build on private land is a long process, but one that is starting to pay off, which means building more walls in places where no structures existed would start to accelerate.

In addition, the administration has rejected expressions such as “replacement wall” when describing the structure of the wall that is built on old or dilapidated structures – arguing that the new structures are so radically different to count as “new wall”.

Compared to the existing landing mat barriers, which could be easily driven or climbed, the new 30-foot structures – with cameras, anti-climb technology, access roads, lights and other technologies – are significant improvements.

“I use this analogy: when someone builds a new, modern, smart five-bedroom house instead of a dilapidated cabin, you don’t call it a replacement house, you call it a new house,” said DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf. in January.

Much of the administration’s struggle has focused on the issue of funding – but a series of efforts in Congress and in the courts to allow the Pentagon’s money to flow have paid off. The CBP says that since 2017, it has identified a total of $ 15 billion to build a total of 753 miles of border wall system, through a combination of Pentagon funding and homeland security, and the Lapse Fund. Treasure.

CBP says that for fiscal year 2020, an additional $ 1.3 billion was awarded for 69 miles of new walls in the Laredo area, also in areas where there were no previous obstacles.

There is another $ 6.3 billion earmarked for Pentagon narcotics funding for approximately 306 miles, and an additional $ 3.6 billion from military construction funding for an additional 175 miles of construction.

The administration has set a target of 450 miles of wall built or under construction by the end of the year, while President Trump is seeking re-election to show that the wall he promised in 2016 is under construction.