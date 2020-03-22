Consumers May Be Affected by Credit Ratings and Payments Due to Mortgage Deferrals

Canadians could not get answers on mortgage deferrals at Canada’s largest bank because information and eligibility requirements were changing almost from hour to hour, a source working for RBC told CBC News

When the first details were finally released to front-line employees at the RBC call center in Mississauga, they revealed that carryovers would be available to all mortgage holders, but in a way that seemed to guarantee that the bank would not lose money in the short term and could even come ahead.

“The deferrals actually meant that the interest accrued on each deferred payment was returned to the principal balance of the mortgage,” said the source.

“Technically, customers would then [charged] interest in addition to interest on these payments [that were] deferred, “they said.

In fact, it is as if the bank were lending you the amount you would have paid in interest during the deferral period and would also charge you interest on that loan.

“They’re going to make more money because they just lent you more,” said Peter Gorham, actuary at JDM Actuarial Expert Services.

“I don’t know if I mean it’s profitable. I would say it doesn’t cost them a penny.” he said.

“People are increasing their debt. If you’re not desperate for financial relief, don’t take it.” Gorham said, adding that RBC and other banks assume an increased risk of deferrals, which could increase considerably if the COVID-19 crisis spanned several months.

When it comes to repaying increased debt from a deferral, there can be other complications for mortgage holders.

“It also means an increase in customer payments during their next renewal period due to the increased mortgage balance,” said the RBC source.

If the customer does not want a larger payment, he can extend the amortization period, the source added. But this usually requires a full credit application which can affect their credit score.

The other option is to make additional payments after the end of the deferral period to bring the mortgage back to its original amount as quickly as possible.

An RBC spokesperson said no one was available for an interview.

Two other major banks have mortgage deferral policies similar to those of RBC.

In an updated set of carry-over FAQs posted on its website, Scotiabank also says that interest will continue to grow.

“You will pay more interest over the life of your mortgage, but a deferral will also help you manage your cash flow in the short term,” the bank said on its website. Scotiabank also offers deferrals on personal and auto loans, lines of credit and credit cards.

BMO also reports on its website that interest will continue to accrue on mortgages.

Credit card carry-over

RBC also offers six-month deferrals on credit card payments, according to an email obtained by CBC News. But once this period is over, the minimum payment would include all accrued interest on deferred payments. This means that the minimum payment could increase considerably.

Most minimum payments on credit cards are interest plus $ 10. But Quebec adopted a law in 2017 modifying the minimum payment requirements in order to counter the increase in household debt by forcing people to repay more than the accumulated interest alone.

The minimum payment on credit cards in Quebec is 2.5% of the balance due and will eventually drop to 5%.

Confusion

Last week, all of Canada’s major banks accepted a request from Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to delay mortgage payments for up to six months for people suffering financially from COVID-19.

Banks issued a joint statement that they “have committed to working with personal and small business customers on a case-by-case basis to provide flexible solutions to help them overcome challenges such as salary interruptions due to COVID-19; disruption of child care due to school closings or those facing COVID-19 disease. “

But at the outset, many Canadians looking for deferrals said that after waiting hours on end, they were told they were not eligible. A BMO client – who is actually a former BMO branch manager – said he was told he needed a full credit check and credit application and even then, the bank wouldn’t tell him their approval criteria.

It turns out that the person he spoke to may not have known the criteria at the time.

As of Wednesday noon, workers at the RBC call center in Mississauga were still unaware.

“Anyone calling RBC between 8 a.m. and noon was asked to call back” later “because we were not given any instructions or timelines as to when the rescue procedures would be implemented, except” soon “”, a source told the CBC.

On March 13, the Minister of Finance said he had previously spoken to the CEOs of the big banks. The banks released their statement promising to work with Canadians on a case-by-case basis the evening of March 17, around 7 p.m. AND.

Canadians started calling their banks on the morning of March 18.

But, even on March 20, Canadians were still informed that no information was available.

“I was on standby for 11 hours [March 19] then five o’clock [March 20]Said Lindsay Gillespie, who has a mortgage and line of credit with FirstLine Mortgages, a division of CIBC.

“I finally succeeded and I was told that there was nothing to do at the moment, they did not put anything in place. I was told to call again another time,” said she declared.

As late as March 20, some RBC clients were still informed that they were not eligible for a six-month deferral.

“We called RBC and were told that deferrals are assessed on a case-by-case basis and that our eligibility for deferral is limited to six weeks,” said Jeff Hecker, director of a Toronto-based marketing research firm.

“No explanation has been provided,” he said.

Hiccups

Some in the mortgage industry say the confusion over carryovers is understandable given the unprecedented and rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis.

“You’re going to have some hiccups in this process; it has never happened before,” said Robert McLister, mortgage expert and founder of RateSpy.com.

“It is on a case-by-case basis, it is completely at the discretion of the lender as far as I understand. Even though the big banks have agreed with the federal government to offer these programs, there are no lines mandatory federal directors to my knowledge, “he said.

McLister says it is possible that some people may be refused mortgage deferrals because they cannot prove that their income has dropped.

“But generally speaking, if you have a legitimate need and are on the verge of defaulting on a mortgage payment, the lender will work with you,” he said.