A convicted murderer sentenced to life behind bars – which erupted almost 20 years ago from the same Alabama prison – never escaped a second time on Tuesday, despite the fact that the State Department of Corrections reported this.

The Alabama Department of Corrections originally said that Steve Ray Murphy, 64, had left St. Clair Correctional Facility, about 30 miles northeast of Birmingham, after midnight Tuesday morning. The prison system said in its first press release that Murphy was returned to detention less than eight hours later, without providing details.

But the department returned later, explaining that a notice of escape had been sent as a precaution when the detainee was not at the place assigned to him in the establishment. Murphy “had no intention, or taken any action, to attempt an escape,” said the prison system in its second press release. “The facility remains secure and all inmates are counted.”

He was in a separate part of the prison while the premises were being scanned to locate him.

In 2001 Murphy and five other inmates escaped from the same maximum-security men’s prison in Springville, Alberta, after jumping on a defective electric fence, CNN reported at the time. He was convicted the same year of this escape. The State Department of Corrections and state soldiers deployed K-9 units and helicopters, in addition to operating roadblocks in the area, during the search for the six men.

Prison guards have complained about the fence since it was first installed in the facility five years ago. The St. Clair facility was reportedly plagued by violence and other security concerns, including broken locks.

Murphy was sentenced to life in prison in 1984 after being found guilty of murder in a rural area in northern Alabama. He was also convicted of theft, theft and burglary, according to court documents. Prison and court records show that he has two other escape convictions, one of which was made after he fled Colbert County Jail in 1983, a facility in Tuscumbia, Alberta, where he was detained for his murder.

