Conway says Biden should ‘offer some support’ instead of criticizing Trump for coronavirus response

Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that former vice president Joe Biden should call the White House and “offer some support”, rather than criticizing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway, the president’s adviser, in an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday said Biden’s recent comments about the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 were “disappointing”.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP “HAS BEEN VERY SLOW TO ACT” ON COVID-19

“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk to him much, there, criticizing, instead of saying” hey, here’s what we did that we thought we were effective, “” said Conway.

“Why is Vice President Biden not calling the White House today to offer his support?” Conway asked, noting that Biden is “in his bunker” in Wilmington, Del.

Conway went on to say that the White House is not focused on political rhetoric, but rather on a response to curb the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I must tell you that we are not talking about politics here at all in the White House,” she said. We are talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie. There’s really no time for that, but it’s very disappointing when you see the reviews. “

She added, “I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much smaller and so much more acute and useless and petty than they have ever been.”

Biden will likely be the Democratic candidate, having regained his leadership status on Super Tuesday and winning victories in subsequent primary competitions to build a huge delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders.

Biden, during the coronavirus epidemic, hosted virtual press conferences and often criticized the president’s response to the epidemic.

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TO 4000 MORE AMERICANS AND EXCEEDS CHINA

Biden said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that Trump was “not responsible for the coronavirus but was responsible for using all the power at his disposal to deal with the virus.”

Biden said Trump has been “very slow to act” and stressed that “many of the things he says are simply not accurate.”

Biden added that “the things he says don’t seem to be what everyone knows. And I want him to listen more to scientists and think less about the political consequences. “

On Wednesday morning, the United States reported more than 189,600 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 deaths.