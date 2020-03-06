Coral reefs exhibiting ‘disaster characteristics’ similar to the last major extinction event

Stone Corals-Helps Protect Many Corals Ocean-Living species-are preparing for a major extinction event, new research reveals.

Researchers who published their research on Tuesday Science report, Found that corals have shown some survival responses that seem to reflect the last major extinction about 66 million years ago.

Characteristics of these corals include isolated or small colonies that are frequent in the deep sea, bleaching resistance, and more.

NASA’s next Mars rover is called patience

“It was incredibly creepy to witness corals exhibiting the same characteristics as the last major extinction event today,” said researchers and marine biologists at the graduate school centers at CUNY and Baruch College. Says David Gruber. statement. “The coral appears to be preparing to jump over the borders of extinction, but is stepping further on the pedals.”

A team, including an international group of scientists, analyzed 250 million years of coral fossil data from the paleontological database and compared it to the latest data.

“This study reminds us that corals are diverse and flexible creatures. They show proven success facing the most extreme environmental crises in earth history. Mass extinction,” said California.

“Nevertheless, based on the lessons learned from fossil data, surviving corals are not the reef builders we know from hyperdiversified tropical coral reefs, but rather small, lonely, slowly growing, It’s a deep coral, “explained Dishon.

5 million years ago social network helped clone sea monster

Get the FOX NEWS app

Scientists have warned of the fact that primates, including humans, are also at risk of extinction.

“This message from corals is very powerful,” Gruber said. “Corals are a very sensitive group of marine life and are essentially coal mine canaries.”