Cord blood bank of Canada customers want to know if children’s stem cells are viable as company faces $ 600,000 lawsuit

Dozens of parents across Canada are concerned about the state of their children’s potentially vital stem cells now that the Toronto company they paid to store them faces a $ 600,000 lawsuit and won’t return their phone calls.

CBC News first reported on Cord Blood Bank of Canada (CBBC) and its owner Bernadette Ellison over two years ago. At the time, a CBC News investigation found that the company failed a Health Canada inspection in 2015 but could continue to operate if it only stored samples for the potential use of the person to which they belonged, not family members.

This change made it unlikely that the samples could be used at all, as there is a very low probability that a person’s own stem cells could be used to treat them, according to Health Canada.

CBBC customers said they had sold the service based on potential use for family members. So after the Health Canada prescription, a few parents have started trying to transfer their children’s samples to another installation.

Since then, about two dozen customers from across the country have contacted CBC News to find out where to go for information about their samples, because for over a year the company’s voicemail has said that CBBC is not responding. not on calls due to a medical emergency.

Heather Girling and Lucio Valvasori are among those concerned.

The Toronto couple, like a growing number of parents across the country, have decided to pay for the private storage of their children’s umbilical cord blood. According to Health Canada, cord blood stem cells can be used to treat certain health conditions like leukemia.

“We are investing all this money and all these efforts in the future of our children,” said Valvasori. “We could have invested it, we could have used it for other things and we decided, no, do it for them.”

Valvasori and Girling say they spent more than $ 8,000 between the initial fees and the annual storage with CBBC for three of their children.

Now they’re wondering if the stem cells they’ve stored are still viable after CBBC didn’t charge their annual storage fees last year.

“I left a lot of messages. No one called me back,” Girling told CBC News. “I left messages saying we needed blood.”

“What if we really need it?” said Valvasori.

This question echoes those raised by another CBBC client two years ago.

At the time, Natasha Bitsakakis-Pack told CBC News storing her children’s cord blood became more important to her family after her young daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome as a child. The mother from Waterloo, Ontario, was trying to start the process of transferring her daughters’ samples to another facility in the fall of 2017.

In the years that followed, she and her husband continued their efforts in court. The couple’s lawyer filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court in May 2018 to try to force CBBC to release and transfer the samples from their two daughters. This decision comes after the company refused to disclose the samples unless Bitsakakis-Pack paid CBBC $ 33,500, according to the court’s request.

Waterloo, ON, Couple samples are not viable

The case was then settled out of court and the Bitsakakis-Pack samples were transferred from CBBC to another cord blood bank establishment in February 2019.

After arriving at the new facility, the samples were tested and the results revealed that due to a low percentage of viable stem cells, the samples were “unusable for medical purposes”, according to a statement filed by Bitsakakis- Pack in December. .

The $ 600,000 lawsuit against CBBC and its owner, Ellison, is for allegedly failing to store the samples properly to ensure their viability for medical purposes.

Bitsakakis-Pack declined to comment on this story as the case is still before the courts.

Despite visits to the company’s office and Ellison’s home, CBC News was unable to contact the owner of CBBC directly.

In an email, Ellison’s lawyer, Margaret Waddell, referred to the company’s emergency medical voicemail and said that her client “suffered a very serious injury and was not not available for interview. “

The lawyer later refused to answer questions about the story, citing the confidentiality of Ellison and CBBC clients, but provided CBC News with a copy of the defense statement for the Bitsakakis-Pack trial.

In this document, CBBC and Ellison deny any alleged misconduct and claim that the company “acted in good faith and fulfilled its contractual obligations” at all times.

Regarding the viability of the Bitsakakis-Pack samples, CBBC contends that the family’s decision to move the samples endangers them and “is the most likely cause of any reduction in the viability of the stem cells in the samples. “

The defense also states that the couple “acted unreasonably if they relied on the cord blood samples to provide peace of mind, and in particular if they were satisfied that the samples could provide treatment options for their children or themselves. “

And that CBBC has never “declared that the cord blood stored by it would be suitable for use in medical treatments of any kind”.

Girling does not agree.

At the kitchen table in her Toronto home, mom highlights the materials that sold her on CBBC in the first place, citing a brochure that reads “Keeping Your Baby’s Cord Blood, Your Unique Opportunity to guarantee the health of your family. ”

“How can people do this to others?” said Girling. “Go to court and try to make these statements like that? You know it’s wrong. How does she live with herself?”

Treatment with own stem cells is unlikely: Health Canada

Health Canada has released a compliance promotion document online in February 2018, with information on cord blood banks. In it, the national health agency noted the low probability of using your own cord blood if necessary for treatment, since the cells of a healthy donor would be preferred over their own.

Studies have estimated that the chances of using your own samples for treatment are between 1 in 20,000 and 1 in 250,000, according to Health Canada.

CBBC has chosen not to challenge the findings of a Health Canada inspection that the company failed in 2015 because it claims that it had never stored samples except for the use of the person, according to its statement of defense in the Bitsakakis-Pack case.

But more than two dozen customers that CBC News spoke to said it was not what they understood when they signed up, and a handful paid an additional fee each year to store a additional sample for use by a family member.

Girling and Valvasori stored their second child Max’s cord blood with CBBC in October 2013. Max died in July 2014, and Girling said when she informed CBBC that the cord blood bank told her that she could continue to store her son’s samples for the use of her other child, so she kept her payments.

Heather Girling says that the Cord Blood Bank of Canada told her that she could continue to store her son Max’s stem cells for other family members after his death at nine months old. (Submitted by Heather Girling)

Girling’s credit card records show that she continued to pay annual storage fees for Max’s samples for two years after CBBC was no longer authorized to store samples for members of the family, after the 2015 inspection.

“When you lose a child, it’s a lifetime sadness sentence, and it puts things in perspective of what’s important,” Girling told CBC News. “People make mistakes, but come clean.”

Check returns as undeliverable

Regina Bleile didn’t realize that something could go wrong with her two sons’ samples until the post-dated check she sent by registered mail for her annual CBBC storage fees came back as undeliverable in January 2019.

Calgary mom says she then only called CBBC to listen to the company’s emergency medical voicemail, which instructed her to send any payment request to the same address she had previously sent her returned check not deliverable.

“I have absolutely no confidence in them,” said Bleile. “I want proof that we have invested our money in something very precious for a good reason.”

Jaclyn and Paul Walbourne too.

The Grand Falls, U.S. couple had their son’s cord blood at the bank, but when they tried to bank his sister’s samples, they couldn’t get CBBC and used a different bank.

Paul and Jaclyn Walbourne viewed their son’s cord blood storage as a “safety blanket for the future”. (Submitted by Paul Walbourne)

“The only hope we have is that, you know, our little girl’s umbilical cord, if [our son] never needed it could use, “said Jaclyn Walbourne.

The Walbournes have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Health Canada, and the police for help from CBBC, but say “nobody wants to do anything about it”.

A Greater Toronto Area Police Service investigated CBBC in 2017, but closed its investigation after visiting the company’s site at the time and seeing a laboratory there.

Customers aren’t the only ones looking for something from CBBC.

Federal Court documents show that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been looking for CBBC for over $ 724,000 in unpaid taxes since at least September 2018.

