Cornwall, Ontario, coronavirus quarantine is complete

When Trudy Clement returns home later today, a good glass of wine will be waiting for you.

Callander, Ont. Wife Quarantines Coronavirus With Husband At Nav Center Cornwall, Ont. From Them And Over 120 Other Canadians evacuated the Diamond Princess cruise ship last month.

But this isolated period is coming to an end.

Those who spent the last two weeks under medical observation in eastern Ontario were finally allowed to go home by bus to Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Clement and her husband planned to take one of the Friday morning buses from the Ottawa airport, rent a car, and travel approximately 350 kilometers to their home outside of North Bay, Ontario.

“We have very good friends who have left us a bottle of cold wine at home. And so I’m going to have a glass of wine when I get back, and someone else has prepared a great Italian dinner for us”, a- she explained. said.

“And we’re just going to enjoy being at home for a few days, before we decide to do something else.”

Trudy Clement leaves the Nav Center after 30 days of quarantine against coronaviruses – first on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, then in Cornwall. (Jean-François Poudrier / Radio-Canada)

They spent two weeks trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship – a “luxury prison,” like she already described it – before boarding an aircraft chartered by the Canadian government.

When the plane touched down, she and the rest of her evacuees began their unexpected stay at the Nav Center, a hotel, conference and community center on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, which was previously used by the government federal. as an emergency shelter.

At the time of her departure, Clement stated that she would have spent the past 30 days in some form of quarantine.

“It’s a long time not to have your freedom … choose what you want to do or where you want to go,” she said Thursday, her last night at the Nav Center.

“I find myself wanting to sleep a lot, just to pass the time quickly. I’m busy walking. I’m a walker so I listen to my music and I walk in the corridors when the weather is bad outside.”

Jennifer Lee and her husband, Ben Yeung, took a bus from the Nav Center in Montreal to take a flight back to Vancouver. They have been away from home for almost two months.

Their temperatures were last checked and passed as they did twice a day in the past two weeks.

Lee told CBC Ottawa Morning Early Friday was boring.

In addition to short walks outside, reading and watching TV, Lee works on his tai chi.

“Actually, I [feel] that I’m better right now. “

Questions about self-isolation

While in quarantine, Clement heard of cases involving people tested positive in the Toronto area for COVID-19 and then – to contain the spread of respiratory disease – be sent to home self-isolation.

It was frustrating to hear, she said, since they were locked up in the Nav Center, even without a positive test.

“We would have liked to come to Cornwall and be tested right away – and with two negative tests, and then sent home. Because being here for two weeks is like sitting here waiting to get sick” she said.

This has never happened – and in fact, according to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, none of the Canadians quarantined at the Nav Center have suffered from breathing illness.

“During the quarantine period on board the ship in Japan, almost 20% of the passengers were infected, so we were not convinced that the quarantine was sufficient,” he said.

“Looking back, I think the right decision was made.”

He said the situation in the world has changed since then and that government policy is now to ask people returning from China’s Hubei province and Iran to isolate themselves.

“[The Diamond Princess] is a group of people who were all together and in a completely different context. “

Despite their experience in quarantine, on board the ship and in Cornwall, Lee from Vancouver and her husband are already planning their next cruise.

“The Princess cruise gave us credit, so I think we will use it, but I think we will wait until all of this passes. Maybe at the end of the year, then we will consider the possibility of making another one. ”