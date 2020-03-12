Coronanxiety Nugget Edition | Fox News

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Coronanxiety nugget edition – I’ll tell you what: never tweet (for a week) – Biden shakes the campaign team – Florida cow

CORONANXIETY NUGGET EDITION

While Americans wonder if they are also Coronavirus concerned or not worried enough – coronary anguish – let’s keep it a little light today so you have plenty of time to Google “Purell in Bulk” and spray on flat surfaces.

– The Democrats’ debate on this cycle would be funny if they weren’t so sad, so it makes sense that they end up with a figurative case of coronavirus. First, the debate scheduled for Sunday in Arizona was going ahead, but without an audience. Then, for part of the day, it looked like it was going to be canceled. This would have been great news for the party and the almost presumptive favorite / candidate Joe Biden, which is not exactly modern William F. Buckley televised debate. But it would have been bad for the CNN host and, most importantly, second place Bernie Sanders. Sanders practically promised on Wednesday to withdraw from the race after a final chance to damage Biden and the party’s chances in a final debate. The debate will therefore continue … in a way. CNN will welcome the two men to its Washington studios on Sunday evening so that Sanders can get his final digs.

– A question looming next week is how the virus response will affect the primaries scheduled in Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona. This is already changing the way state officials conduct things and will obviously have major consequences for voter turnout. Will Bernie Sanders do better with his intense supporters who have a disproportionate influence in small voters? Will Joe Biden benefit from his apparent advantage among the first voters so far this year? Like much of this crisis, we will not know until we get there.

– The Senate cancels its break scheduled for the spring break in order to appear at least busy while its constituents are grappling with amateur epidemiology. True Action on Legislative Response Takes Administration to Reach Agreement with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We are sure there will be no problem there… lolz

– The Capitol will be closed on tour indefinitely, which is a shame. This is the time of year when buses full of students flood the city on class trips. As much as we hate traffic, we like to see young people discover the republic.

– People in the White House face the fact that President Trump was almost certainly exposed to coronavirus over the weekend thanks to the help of a strong Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro during his visit to Trump’s country club in Florida. (Aid which has been tested positive, Fabio Wajngarten, is inducted in the first round of the Hall of Fame halftime report. We can adopt it for our online alias.) With other world leaders back off from public events, there will be increasing pressure on Trump to do the same. Whatever Trump chooses to do, his collaborators must think about what the President’s Twitter feed would look like…

– Speaking of things you shouldn’t be saying about quarantine, Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican congressman and honorary Trump who was among many exposed to the virus at the Conservative Political Action Convention last month, spends part of his time in isolation with interviews. In his speech with The Spectator, Gaetz described his feeling when he discovered on board Air Force One that he had posed for a photo with the sick man: “And that really worried me because in the photo, I was holding the phone of the guy. I might as well have licked her toilet seat. We don’t know how they take pictures at Pensacola, but it sounds pretty intense.

– President Trump is a golfer, so this analogy may be appropriate: speeches from the Oval Office are like hitting an iron on an approach stroke. If you nail it, it is very effective and looks majestic. There is nothing like it. But if you miss – and most of us miss – you go further. Trump was right to resist his Wednesday night speech. We were reminded a lot of the time-president obama’S first address of the oval office in June 2010 regarding a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Obama missed that shot for sure. It’s just a very difficult medium. Only the very very good are able to remove it. Others should stop as much as possible.

– Whatever you think of Trump’s painful delivery, Noah Rothman observed that it is factual errors that are the real problem: “Either the president spoke badly, the prepared text of his national speech was irremediably sloppy, or the White House was not in close coordination with the insurance sector illness before speech. Whatever the explanation, it is not acceptable. “It is always unfortunate that leaders blame the work of the staff, but what is going on in the White House?

– Can the government really restrict your freedom of movement during quarantine without due process? While you have accumulated Charmin and your pets are wearing masks, Fox News Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has reflected on constitutional issues. The judge explains how, in the response to the coronaviruses, the Constitution restricts mandatory government quarantines: “The question of whether the United States government can quarantine people against their will, apparently for their own health and that of others with whom they can come into contact, requires a double analysis – one of the powers of the federal government and the other of the powers of the states. ” More here.

– Shout at 17 Avi Schiffmann. Seattle area student at Bellevue College developed the website which has become a global sensation for people trying to keep up with the spread of the coronavirus. He started his project in December because there was so much misinformation and so few resources. he Told the Mercer Island Reporter thought when he was frustrated with what was available: “Well, I can do better than the government.”

– A youngster who could learn a lesson from Schiffman on good entrepreneurship is the student of the Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds, England, who was sent home after discovering that the teenager was selling sprays of hand sanitizer for the equivalent of 64 cents per pop.

THE RULES BOOK: FROM BOTTOM TO TOP

“It has been shown in these articles that the current Confederation is founded on fallacious principles; that we must therefore change this first foundation, and with it the superstructure that rests on it. “- James Madison, Federalist # 37

TIME OUT: THIS IS WHY THIS SNAIL IS A TRAMP

NatGeo: “If you think daylight saving time is the biggest drag on your morning alertness, you may want to consider coffee leaf rust. Coffee leaf rust is the most economically important coffee pest in the world. Since the 1980s, occasional outbreaks of this fungus have paralyzed coffee production in the Americas, sometimes doubling or tripling its price. And the problem has worsened since 2008, as have the massive resources invested to combat it. A new discovery raises an intriguing possibility of controlling the most expensive pest of coffee, and it is packaged in a small shell. According to recent research from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Asian tramp snails, Bradybaena similaris, can consume large amounts of coffee rust before the disease can damage the plant. Leave a snail on a rusty leaf, and it can suck up 30 percent of the fungus in 24 hours. “

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 864

Sanders: 710

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 44.2 percent

Average disapproval: 52.6 percent

Net score: 8.4 percent

Change from a week ago: ↓ 2.2 points

[[[[The average includes: Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; CNN: 45% agree – 52% disagree; Fox News: 47% approve – 52% disagree; MICI: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; Gallup: 47% agree – 51% disagree.]

I WILL TELL YOU WHAT: NEVER TWEET (FOR A WEEK)

BIDEN REFORMS THE CAMPAIGN TEAM

WaPo: “Former Vice-President Joe Biden appointed Jen O’Malley Dillon like its new campaign manager, a major upheaval that comes as the main candidate of the party plans an organizational expansion to prepare for the general elections, according to a person familiar with the decision. The move aims to allay concerns raised over the past few weeks by high-level Democratic strategists over the leadership structure of the Biden campaign, which has been beset by disappointing fundraising, limited staff resources and miscalculations. organization during the first nomination contests. The campaign reshuffle is a recognition that although Biden has had a remarkable streak of recent wins – at least 15 of the last 21 contests – his operation did not live up to the challenge posed by President Trump if Biden wins the nomination. After Biden performed far below expectations in Iowa caucuses, Anita Dunn, a senior advisor who previously worked for the President Barack Obama, took operational control of the campaign, sharing responsibility with the original Biden campaign manager, Greg Schultz. “

Biden campaign shares a memo on the road to victory – Fox News: “An internal memo from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said it was “almost impossible” for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., To regain the lead of the delegates after losses in several of the Democratic primary primaries. The memo said the campaign drew 160 delegates, including up to 80 won on Tuesday. Biden’s campaign officials said they expected his lead to grow in “some of our strongest states” – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia. “Out of 682 delegates awarded in these states, careful estimates have allowed us to win over 400 delegates and compensate more than 150 delegates,” said the memo. Officials said Sanders’ victories in Vermont, Colorado and Utah did not gather enough delegates for him to participate. “It is not only that Sanders has failed to win a large number of states, it is also that these victories have not attracted important delegates to him as they have done to us”, we read in the note. “

Dems continue to pressure Sanders – Bloomberg: “The Democrats are pressuring Bernie Sanders to withdraw from the presidential race to unify the party’s progressive and moderate wings against their common enemy: Donald Trump. After a streak of victories on Tuesday, Joe Biden’s delegate has been stretched to an almost insurmountable level, Democratic leaders have begun to publicly call on Sanders to end his campaign, fearing that a prolonged fight would break up the party and give to Trump another term. But Sanders and some allies have none. He agreed on Wednesday that defeating Trump was the party’s ultimate goal, but said he remained convinced he was the candidate to do it. He insisted that voters support his progressive program, even if they chose Biden for reasons of eligibility. “Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, to win in the future, you have to win the voters who represent the future of our country and you have to talk about the issues that concern them,” he said. to journalists.

Bloomberg reports $ 275 million spent on anti-Trump ads – WSJ: “Michael BloombergThe presidential campaign spent $ 275 million just to advertise President Trump, the campaign said. The former New York mayor, who fully self-funded his campaign before giving up last week, has invested about $ 225 million in 31 different anti-Trump television commercials, according to his team. Of this amount, more than $ 175 million was spent on local markets, including in the states swinging in the general election, and $ 45 million on domestic purchases. “

AUDIBLE: CASHED OUT

“The conventional wisdom on the role of money in American politics is exaggerated. The two billionaires in the race fell flat. Their ability to self-finance has become a political responsibility. “- Former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel in one opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

FLORIDA COW

AP: “A cow is free in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but the police have been trying to imprison him for weeks. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday that the animal had been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. In a way, he has escaped capture since the end of January. The police department posted a tweet: “Wanted: unknown cow”. Followed by this: “Description: female cow. Brown with white head. Faster than it looks. Talented closing rider. Enjoys swimming pools. »Police spokesperson Amanda Conwell officers and wranglers could not catch the animal and backed away when it got too close to busy roads. “It breaks barriers,” she said. “She goes into the pools.” The police also said that the cow was guilty of “displacement violations, false stings and the leakage and escape from the police.” These are direct quotes. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“Few people can point to a specific day when they sat down with a book and got up cured of the stupidities of young people. I can. I was 19 years old. The book was “Four Essays on Freedom”. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the WaPo on November 14, 1997.

