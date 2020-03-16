Coronavirus: 2 American emergency physicians in critical condition due to virus

Emergency physicians work to help treat the infected in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic in the WE. are in critical condition after contracting the virus, according to a statement from the American College of Emergency Physicians on Saturday.

The two cases, located on both coasts, raise safety concerns for healthcare professionals working tirelessly in the field to help limit the spread “to great personal risk”.

COVID-19 has now infected more than 3,700 people and killed at least 69 people in the United States.

“This virus is dangerous and its impact continues,” said CAPE President William Jaquis. said in a report. “As emergency physicians, we are responding to the call to care for our most vulnerable, even at great personal risk. Knowing this, I urge you to carefully follow the recommended precautions to protect yourself.”

CORONAVIRUS: BIOTECH SENDS FIRST BATCHES OF VACCINES TO BE TESTED ON HUMANS: REPORT

70-year-old doctor in Paterson, New Jersey – who runs a state-run emergency preparedness unit – was admitted to hospital last week with upper respiratory problems and remains isolated in medical care intensive.

In Washington, a 40-year-old emergency physician is in stable but critical condition after presenting symptoms compatible with COVID-19. It is not known if the virus has spread at work or in the community, said CAPE.

He worked at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, where at least 15 people died from the virus, according to the New York Times. It is located near the Seattle area, known as the epicenter of the virus epidemic in the United States.

“It was an area with an epidemic, so they were waiting and getting ready. This obviously makes us more nervous. Dr. Angela Fusaro, an emergency doctor in Georgia told the paper.

NEW YORK CITY CLOSING OF FILM THEATERS, PLACES OF ENTERTAINMENT BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

The recent shortage of N-95 protective masks is also worrisome for doctors, who need it to care for patients, wrote American surgeon Jerome M. Adams on Twitter in late February.

“They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if health professionals cannot get them to treat sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

CAPE has stated that they will continue to “work tirelessly” to protect their members. The only problem is that doctors normally have to be very close to the patients to treat them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We are keeping in touch with the CDC, Congress, regulatory agencies and other key decision makers to do everything we can to protect patients, doctors and emergency personnel,” said Jaquis. “As emergency physicians, we know the risks of our call. We are united with our colleagues and our thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery are with each of them and their families.”