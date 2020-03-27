Coronavirus a “red flag” for Canada’s prescription drug supply

Canadian pharmacies limit the amount of drugs that can be dispensed to try to prevent shortages, recognizing that most of the active ingredients in drugs come from India and China and that medical supply chains have been disrupted by the spread of COVID -19.

Provincial regulatory colleges conform to the Canadian Pharmacists Association call to limit the amount of medication given to patients to 30 days. The goal is to prevent people from refilling their prescriptions early and to ensure that vital medicines are not lacking when supply chains are vulnerable.

Mina Tadrous is a pharmacist and researcher in Toronto who monitors pharmaceutical supplies.

He is concerned that Canadians will start stockpiling drugs after watching what is happening in the United States and other regions as the virus spreads.

He said pharmacists are concerned about drugs such as life-saving inhalers that people might stock up with due to misinformation circulating about potential treatments for COVID-19.

“It is this relationship between people’s reaction and not the actual supply of medicines,” he said.

Tadrous said pharmacies source drugs and supplies from wholesalers, which source from distributors who purchase them from manufacturers. Outside of wholesalers, most of this supply chain is located outside of Canada.

Ongoing shortages

Dr. Jacalyn Duffin of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario has long warned of the increased frequency of drug shortage , including nearly 2,000 ongoing shortages, none of which is attributable to the coronavirus.

China and India produce 80% of the active ingredients in prescription drugs sold in North America, said Dr. Jacalyn Duffin. (Kas Roussy / CBC)

Since China and India produce 80% of the active ingredients in prescription drugs sold in North America, supply disruptions are expected over time, said Duffin.

“I think the coronavirus epidemic is a big wake-up call for us to pay attention to our drug shortages that already exist and to pay attention to the origin of our drugs,” she said.

India, a major supplier of generic drugs in Europe, has already suspended the export of certain antibiotics and drugs for hypertension, blood pressure and acetaminophen, said Duffin.