Coronavirus advice for contact lens wearers includes switching to glasses

Contact lens wearers are encouraged to switch to glasses in the middle of the new coronavirus epidemic as this may decrease the urge to touch your eyes.

The opinion, issued by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), is part of a larger guide on how to prevent COVID-19 from entering the eyes.

While it is well known that the virus can spread through respiratory droplets or by touching a surface or object on which the virus is located, and then touching your mouth or nose, it can also spread through the eyes. , although according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the latter is not considered to be the main means of transmission of the virus.

“When a sick person coughs or talks, viral particles can come out of their mouth or nose on the face of another person”, according to the AAO. “You are most likely to inhale these droplets through your mouth or nose, but they can also enter your eyes. You can also get infected by touching something that contains the virus – such as a table or a doorknob – then touching your eyes. “

In extremely rare cases, COVID-19 can cause pink eyes, warns the AAO, and in this case, the virus can spread by touching fluid from the eyes of an infected person or objects carrying the fluid.

Contact lens wearers may be more likely to touch their eyes than those who wear glasses or do not require vision correction. As a result, a change in routine can help avoid getting the disease at least through the eyes.

“Consider wearing glasses more often, especially if you tend to touch your eyes often when your contacts are in place,” said spokesperson Dr. Sonal Tuli. AAO, recommended. “Replacing lenses with lenses can reduce irritation and force you to take a break before touching your eyes.”

Wearing glasses can also help add a protective layer against the respiratory droplets of an infected person. however, the AAO warned, glasses are not foolproof, and if you are caring for a sick patient, safety glasses would be the best defense.

It is advisable for those who do not have the opportunity to switch to glasses to follow several hygiene tips to limit their risk of transmission. Tips include washing hands with soap and water before handling the contacts, minimize contact with water such as showering or swimming, avoid storing lenses in water, do not wet lenses do not use saline or drops as a substitute for the disinfectant.

There are several other tips, including following your doctor’s schedule for wearing and replacing contacts and not letting the tip of the solution bottle touch a surface.

Health officials have urged the public to practice social distance as a way of keeping people six feet apart to reduce the risk of transmission and to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid getting touch the face.