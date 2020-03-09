Coronavirus and likely congressional response in the coming months

The Congress is a reactive body. He responds to events.

And here with coronavirus, we have an “event”.

We have already written about the late British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in these spaces. The story is somewhat apocryphal. But Macmillan is said to have proclaimed that “events” are the most important factor in shaping public policy.

Macmillan was not wrong.

And that means Congress and the Trump administration are likely to develop a series of measures to respond and respond to the coronavirus in the coming months.

The $ 8.3 billion measure approved last week focused primarily on health, vaccine preparation and development. Other measures will probably cover everything else.

The word easy to get around is a measure of “stimulation”. In the most conventional sense, a “stimulus” is an infusion of public liquidity to shake up the economy. President Obama and Democrats in Congress modeled their 2009 stimulus package to support the economy after the 1930s “New Deal” President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and lawmakers drafted a series of measures that changed regulations fiscal, created social security and launched a massive development of public works projects to respond to the Great Depression.

It is too early to fully understand the scope of the coronavrius and whether a “stimulus” may be needed here. But we do hear chatter on Capitol Hill about tax cuts. More public spending. Travel discounts. But unlike 2009, all legislation is unlikely to be simply an infusion of money focused on economic recovery.

Infrastructure was a feature of the much-maligned 2009 stimulus package designed by the Democrats. There are regular emanations from the Trump administration on infrastructure. “Infrastructure Week” is a common joke in Washington. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would like to pursue a set of infrastructure. However, nothing ever happens. The Trump administration and some Capitol Hill Republicans spoke of “tax reform 2.0” long before the coronavirus struck. But these discussions have largely gone nowhere. This is partly because the Democrats are now in control of the House.

There is also dismay in high-tax states for how voters received the new tax policy a few years ago. There is also a question of whether the Republicans really want to wade through the waters of tax reform.

So let’s see what Congress did the last time it faced a budget crisis.

In February 2009, Congress approved what was initially touted as a $ 787 billion economic stimulus package to put the US economy into action after the Great Recession. The price of the measure ultimately reached $ 831 billion.

The Democratic House and the Senate adopted the plan during the first month of President Obama’s presidency. It took months to develop such a plan – and a new president. No Republican in the House supported the bill. Only three GOP senators voted yes: Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Olympia Snowe (R-ME) and Arlen Specter (R-PA). Certainly, Congress responded with a $ 700 billion relief measure to save the economy in the fall of 2008 to cover losses in the financial sector. After an epic and initial failure in the House of Representatives (costing the market what was then its biggest drop in points in a single day, in sync with the bill exploding upstairs), Congress finally approved the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in October 2008. It was an immediate response because the economy was on the verge of collapse this fall. But it took a new Congress, a new president and time to assemble a full stimulus package.

In addition, Congress and President Obama put together a number of measures after the budget crisis. There has been controversy “Dodd-Frank” financial re-regulation plan. There has also been a federal rescue of the American auto industry.

A contemporary package to respond to the coronavirus would likely be an amalgam of small business and travel tax credits, loans or even “bailouts” for damaged economic sectors (airlines?) And medical assistance. . There could also be a reduction in the “payroll tax”.

If you go to the dictionary and search for the word “donnybrook”, you will see an image of the internal struggle waged between Republicans in Congress to extend the tax holiday on wages to the end of 2011. It was a battle royale launched for Christmas. The GOP’s tax hawks clashed with other Republicans who wanted to cut taxes. And, it happened during the holidays because, as you know, only the worst and most wacky scenarios take place on Capitol Hill at Christmas.

In other words, it is difficult to go both ways: keep taxes low while reducing deficit spending.

So what is the policy with a possible stimulus for the coronavirus?

Some Republicans are on the verge of pushing for action – but to some extent.

Those same Republicans who backed away from President Obama’s stimulus plan will likely excore the Democrats who defended the 2009 one – and vice versa. Still, some Republicans in Congress may be hesitant to call for major action, fearing that it would send a message of despair and undermine President Trump. The optics of this will be complicated. The maneuvers of Congress send the message that lawmakers are on the matter. But it can also sound the alarm.

During his briefing this week, House majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) appeared willing to cut taxes.

“I don’t know that talking about additional tax breaks, other than political, is what we need to focus on,” said Hoyer. “What we need to focus on is what is our medical response to this.”

When pushed further, Hoyer introduced an additional factor that could complicate a stimulus: Obamacare.

The Maryland Democrat argued that the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress were still trying to defeat Obamacare. The Supreme Court will soon hear a new case to overthrow Obamacare.

“It’s ironic,” said Hoyer. “Let the administration say it wants to fight a major health challenge that keeps America healthy.”

Democrats are concerned that people with “unwanted” health insurance don’t stay home from work because if they get sick, they lack adequate coverage. This could spread the coronavrius.

So there might be an opportunity for Republicans to finally undermine Obamacare and replace it with something else to help respond to the coronavirus.

Or….

This could mean that Republicans must stop their attacks on Obamacare amidst the coronavirus and Obamacare extends far beyond its current form. Or… it could mean that the coronavirus is causing a major recalibration of the American healthcare system.

Public opinion – and the death toll – will play an important role in all of this. If people don’t think they have enough health care in the age of coronaviruses, other options may well appear. It may not mean “Medicare for All”. But that could modify the GOP’s more than a decade crusade to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) disputed on Sunday evening that the administration is offering “corporate tax breaks” “to deal with coronavirus. Pelosi and Schumer described a different set of proposals: Paid sick leave. Reinforced unemployment insurance. An expansion of “food security programs”, such as the Supplementary Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Food Initiative for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Protections for front line health workers. General tests for the coronavirus. Reimbursements for costs not covered by coronaviruses. And, measures to guard against rising prices.

“The administration must act faster and more seriously to deal with the serious repercussions of the coronavirus on the financial security of American families,” said Pelosi and Schumer.

These are all proposals that will cost money. They will probably all need a law. And, to become law, they have to go through President Trump.

The legislative response will take some time to resolve. Look at how long it took Congress to address some aspects of the 2008 financial crisis. Congress can take immediate action as certain demands become apparent. But the “big thing” is probably far away.