Coronavirus and toilet paper: what makes people “buy panic”?

Toilet paper, paper towels and other products do not seem essential for new coronavirus have flown off the shelves as public anxiety about the epidemic continues to lead to what is known as “panic buying”.

Officials urged Americans to stop hoarding these supplies and to keep in mind those who may not have the needs or the ability to purchase such products, but the unknowns about the ever-changing situation are pushing still thousands of people in stores to stock up.

“Typically, the urgent purchase of essential items stems from a perceived threat of scarce resources, the inability to obtain essential items,” Amanda Spray, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, told Fox News and director of the Cohen Military Family Center at NYU Langone Health. . “In the event of a crisis, it is human nature to want to prepare to have enough necessities to be ready to feed and take care of our families.”

According to Spray, it can also provide a feeling of comfort to people used to getting what they need in 24 hours with one click. Regarding the urgent and sudden need for toilet paper, Spray said it was probably a reaction to seeing what other people around us were doing.

“Toilet paper is an item that has become a human essential,” she said. “When we start to hear that toilet paper is in high demand … we start buying it before it’s needed.” If others buy it, we must also buy it. We imitate the behavior of others. “

Misinformation about the virus and rumors of closings or blockages have also created increased public concern, as has constant media coverage. Spray said it is important to stay informed, but it is essential to do so in moderation.

“Consider watching news programs at regular intervals throughout the day rather than continuously throughout the day,” she said. “Alternatively, if reading the news is preferable, consider allowing yourself to check in at regular intervals, perhaps three to four times a day from reliable sources.”

And in case you find yourself or a loved one is overwhelmed, it’s important to recognize it, said Spray.

“If these fears evolve into panic, it may be useful to practice rhythmic breathing, where you breathe in for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of one, exhale for a count of six and hold for a chef , “She said, adding that the technique can also help regulate the nervous system.

“It can also be helpful to engage in cognitive behavioral techniques, including cognitive restructuring,” said Spray. “Think about the thoughts that cross your mind when you start to panic. It may be a catastrophic thought that you will die from the new coronavirus. Then consider the evidence of this thought and against that thought. Use this evidence to develop balanced thinking that may be more evidence-based to appease you. “

Others have recommended staying calm for the sake of children who are also at home with their parents and who often learn from the behavior of adults. Spray agreed and said it was important to share the information with the children in an age-appropriate manner.

“They are not in school or preschool and hear the news explaining that people are getting sick,” she said. “Providing an explanation that they are not in school to stay safe can be reassuring.”