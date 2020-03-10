Coronavirus at CPAC: the diagnosis triggers a race to trace the exposure

Staff for the Conservative Political Action Conference contacted more than 100 people who were able to get in touch with someone whose test coronavirus after attending the annual summit in late February, Fox News learned.

The stages are part of a backstage race to respond to the development that has shaken an already shaken Washington. As the Trump administration and lawmakers seek funding, plan for a national health care response and struggle with the prospect of public panic at the height of financial market chaos, the presence of an individual infected with a virus at the first conservative gathering only added to an epic logistical challenge.

TWO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE AUTONOMOUS QUARANTINE GOP AFTER CONTACT WITH A CORONAVIRUS PATIENT AT CPAC

The highest levels of government on the GOP side – President Trump, Vice President Pence, cabinet officials, senior lawmakers – were in attendance. The staff quickly investigated who had been able to contact the still unnamed person. So far, these discussions have led several legislators to self-quarantine as a precaution, while the organizers have assured that no one else has fallen ill yet.

But these unusual announcements are just a window into ongoing efforts to trace potential exposure. Coronavirus patients who attended the US Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington last week raised similar concerns, but not quite to the extent.

A senior CPAC employee Fox News said on Tuesday that they and their team members had been in contact with more than 100 participants – in addition to “several” lawmakers known to have interacted with the individual.

The infected participant, who is reported to be a New York-based doctor, is currently in a hospital in Englewood, New Jersey. CPAC would not share or confirm the identity of the person. New Jersey officials Tuesday announced the state’s first new coronavirus-deaths related to death, but no other information was available on the case and it is not known if it is related.

CPAC senior employee told Fox News that they had been in regular contact with the person, as well as with his brother, to find out his condition and whether he remembered having been in contact with other participants .

The staff member told Fox News that the CPAC organizers had requested that the participant’s phone go through on their own, but they were denied. Nevertheless, they use the brother as an intermediary to find out more about his contacts. On Monday, the individual’s brother told CPAC staff that he had been on the phone and discovered a photo of him with representative Doug Collins, R-Ga. – who is now in self-quarantine, as well as several other legislators who have come into contact with the patient.

A Collins spokesperson confirmed that Matt Schlapp – President of CPAC, host of the United States Conservative Union – contacted Congressman to inform him of the photo discovered.

The congress attending physician said in a statement on Monday that the patient, who could remember most of the people he interacted with, contacted “several” members of Congress. As a result, the list of legislators who quarantine has grown day by day.

WHITE HOUSE TAKES “ JOINT STEPS ” TO LIMIT THE RISK OF CORONAVIRUS AT MEETINGS

At that time, Schlapp, Collins, representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are currently in post. self-quarantine “out of caution” after being notified by the CPAC organizers that they have come into contact with the patient. Three senior Gosar personnel are also under quarantine. No legislator or staff member is currently experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

The response has fueled complaints – including from some media outlets – that only high-level officials learn if they are at risk of exposure.

But CPAC staff member told Fox News that not only had they sent mass emails to all attendees at the annual conference and contacted some lawmakers, but they had contacted dozens of people who weren’t elected officials – as well as members of the media who were covering the event.

Meanwhile, the chain of events has fueled speculation about whether Trump himself was in danger while the President and Pence were present and spoke at the conference. The White House said there was no indication that Trump or Pence was close to the stricken participant.

However, the President spent time with Collins and Gaetz from CPAC. Collins shook hands with Trump and joined him on a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. He also met Trump at the White House last week, days after the February 26-29 conference.

Gaetz was spotted aboard Air Force One on hearing the news. White House officials said that when Gaetz learned that he was close to the coronavirus man at CPAC, he sat alone in a section of the presidential plane.

Meanwhile, Asset minimized the threat of coronavirus Monday, noting that the “common flu” kills thousands of Americans each year and that “life and the economy go on.”

“Last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It is on average between 27,000 and 70,000 per year ”, Asset tweeted Monday. “Nothing is closed, life and the economy continue. At the moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus with 22 deaths. Think about it!”

According to CDC, During the 2018-2019 flu season in the United States, about 35.5 million people had the flu and about 34,200 people died from the disease.