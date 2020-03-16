Coronavirus: Biotech company ships first batches of vaccine to be tested on humans: report

Containment measures are implemented in the WE. and worldwide to limit the spread of coronavirus, but only one vaccine can keep people from getting sick from the virus.

About 35 companies and academic institutions are rushing to create a vaccine and at least four have tested it on animals. Moderna, a Massachusetts biotechnology company, has already shipped its first batches of COVID-19 vaccine [mRNA-1273] at the US National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

He is said to be ready for human trials in April, but the first patient will receive an experimental dose on Monday, a government official said.

NEW YORK CITY CLOSING OF FILM THEATERS, PLACES OF ENTERTAINMENT BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

The trials will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The tests will involve 45 healthy young volunteers with different doses of vaccine involving the vaccine, which uses mRNA and does not require the growth of huge amounts of virus – which can be time consuming.

“Unlike a normal vaccine, RNA vaccines work by introducing an mRNA sequence (the molecule that tells cells what to build) that is encoded for a disease-specific antigen, once produced in the body , the antigen is recognized by the immune system, preparing to fight the real thing, “according to University of Cambridge.

The goal of the trial is to make sure that the vaccines do not have any disturbing side effects before the researchers start larger tests. Participants cannot be infected by gunfire.

The speed with which this stage of the process was reached was helped by scientists in China who were able to discover the genome sequence of the virus – called SARS-CoV-2, which they shared in early January. This step allowed researchers to develop the virus and study its impact on the body.

It has also been helped by the knowledge that flu is generally considered to be the greatest risk of a pandemic, according to the Guardian. Scientists have worked on “prototypes” of pathogens following the SARS and MERS epidemics of previous years.

“The speed at which we have [produced these candidates] relies heavily on investment to understand how to develop vaccines for other coronaviruses, ”said Richard Hatchett, CEO of a Norweigan-based company that is leading the effort to finance and coordinate the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINES: OERE IS IT?

Work to help develop vaccines against these viruses has been abandoned after their epidemics have been brought under control, but is now being reviewed. The Moderna vaccine was also built from previous work on the MERS virus, the document said.

However, clinical trials are a long process that will take more than a year to make sure the virus is safe and working. Patients who are tested with the Moderna vaccine during the trials will be closely monitored for approximately one year. After that, distributing the virus to the necessary populations will take a long time.

“Obtaining a vaccine that has been proven to be safe and effective in humans is at best about a third of the way required for a global immunization program,” said global health expert Jonathan Quick. at Guardian. “Viral biology and vaccine technology may be the limiting factors, but politics and economics are much more likely to be a barrier to vaccination.”

While President Trump has promised a vaccine will be ready in the November elections, the World Health Organization has estimated that a vaccine will be ready in 18 months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Even though the first safety tests are going well, “you are talking about a year to a year and a half” before a vaccine is ready to be used on a large scale, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH.

It would still be a record pace. But manufacturers know that the wait – necessary because it takes additional studies on thousands of people to find out if a vaccine really protects and does no harm – is difficult for a frightened public.

Nick Givas of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report