Coronavirus can be spread by breathing, talking – but we don’t know how much

People infected with COVID-19 can spread the disease when they speak and breathe, not only when they release a heavy cough.

While these modes of transmission may help explain how asymptomatic and slightly infected people fuel the spread of the virus, researchers don’t yet know if tiny particles expelled into the breath infect more people than large cough-spitting droplets, experts at Live Science have told.

“There is a possibility” that COVID-19 will spread mainly through fluid particles less than 0.0002 inches (5 microns) in diameter, known as aerosols, which can be heard when people speak, “said William Ristenpart, professor of chemical engineering at the University of California at Davis.” We just don’t know, “he said.

What about cough?

the The World Health Organization still declares that COVID-19 is mainly spread by direct contact with infected people and with large infected respiratory droplets, which measure more than 0.0002 inches in diameter. Large droplets fly from a person’s mouth when they cough or sneeze, falling to the ground when they have only traveled a few meters.

However, mounting evidence suggests that aerosols can stimulate transmission more than once, and these smaller particles “can stay aloft for a considerable period of time,” according to the order of hours, said Jeffrey Shaman , epidemiologist and responsible for climate and health. Program at Columbia University in New York.

In an anecdotal account, dozens of choir members contracted COVID-19 after a rehearsal, although the members did not report any symptoms and moved away from each other throughout the rehearsal, the Los Angeles Times reported. In a study published in March in the New England Medical Journal, the researchers described how aerosolized coronavirus particles can remain viable for up to three hours in the air, which means they could infect a person for hours after being expelled.

Shaman noted that the study authors sampled the air for only three hours, which means the virus could potentially remain viable for longer. Until scientists learn more about the true viability of the virus in various settings and conditions, they must consider all potential routes of transmission in their attempts to slow transmission, he added. It means that people should maintain strict social distancing and wear a mask when you go out, even if you don’t feel sick.

“You have this problem where people are unintentionally spreading the virus,” Shaman told Live Science. same imperfect homemade masks probably disrupts the movement of droplets and aerosols coming out of your mouth, he said. “I suspect the masks are helping.”

Evidence of propagation by speech

The idea that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be “airborne” has been a subject of controversy throughout the pandemic, the newspaper Nature reported. Evidence suggests that the related SARS-CoV virus, which triggered outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome in the early 2000s, has probably spread by aerosols, but only in healthcare settings and other scenarios specific, Live Science previously reported. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, “people are standing up and saying definitively” that the disease is mainly transmitted by respiratory droplets, said Shaman.

In reality, no one knew for sure, he said.

“We don’t watch the transmission process … We don’t really know how respiratory diseases are transmitted,” said Shaman. While scientists understand the different routes by which respiratory viruses can enter the body, figuring out which route a pathogen prefers can be incredibly difficult, added Ristenpart. Although scientists have studied influenza for decades, its main route of transmission remains a mystery, he said. That said, the evidence suggests that people emit aerosols while they speak and that the particles can carry viral material between hosts.

“The basic idea that speech releases aerosol particles has been known for decades,” Ristenpart told Live Science. However, even within the medical community, speech is often not recognized as a potential vector for infectious pathogens, he added. Many particles emitted by speech measure only one micron in diameter, making them invisible to the naked eye. “When you sneeze, you see a spray,” which may lead people to think that respiratory droplets are a major contributor to the spread, he said.

Although less obvious than a wet sneeze, aerosols are still large enough to carry pathogens like measles virus, influenza viruses and Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and they can be generated by speech in several ways, a said Ristenpart. A mucus-like liquid that clings to fine blood vessels in the lungs can rupture into droplets when people breathe in and out, according to a 2011 study in the Journal of Aerosol Science, and the same thing can happen when the vocal cords vibrate, opening and closing to generate different sounds. People also expel “sputum” from their mouths when they speak, said Ristenpart. Breathing and speech generate aerosols in this way, but speech can generate about 10 times more aerosols than breathing alone, according to a 2009 report in the same newspaper.

In a 2019 study in the journal Scientific reports on nature, Ristenpart and his colleagues investigated the number of these tiny particles that people let out in normal conversation; they have found that people expel between one and 50 aerosol particles per second while speaking, depending on their volume or how loud they speak. A follow-up study published in January in the journal PLOS ONE revealed that some sound units generate more aerosols than others; for example, the sound “E” in “need” produces more particles than the “A” in “saw”. But still, the very volume of a person’s voice acts as the main determinant if someone emits many particles or few.

“The take home message is that the louder you speak, the more aerosol particles are generated,” said Ristenpart. Some individuals are so-called speech boosters and emit about 10 times more particles than others, on average, although the reason is unknown.

In the context of COVID-19, the superemitters could potentially act as super-diffusers, releasing thousands of infectious particles into the ambient air in a matter of minutes.

“A 10-minute conversation with an infected asymptomatic super-transmitter speaking in normal volume would thus produce an invisible” cloud “of about 6000 aerosol particles,” Ristenpart wrote in a report published on April 3 in the journal. Aerosol science and technology.

At this point, however, we don’t know how infectious this aerosol cloud can be, he said.

Many unknowns

To determine how speech and breathing contribute to the transmission of COVID-19, scientists need to learn how much virus is in the medium aerosol and how much you have to inhale to get infected, wrote Ristenpart in Aerosol Science and Technology.

Monitoring how aerosols move in different environments, when subjected to different air flows, would also provide key clues to the risk of transmission, he noted. For example, a turbulent air flow could transport an infectious cloud away from the original speaker, but could also dilute the viral concentration to a relatively harmless level, he wrote.

Future research may also determine how different levels of humidity, wind and heat affect aerosols and the viruses they contain, said Shaman. More concretely, until the scientists can resolve these unknowns, “the need is to distance ourselves so that we can put everything in order now,” he added.

Although the role of aerosols generated by speech in the transmission of COVID-19 remains hypothetical, for the moment, “unfortunately, I have not seen any data which is incompatible with this hypothesis,” said Ristenpart.

Originally posted on Live Science.