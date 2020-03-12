Coronavirus can stay in the air for 3 hours, live on plastic for days, new study finds

New study suggests novel coronavirus COVID-19 can stay in the air for up to three hours and live on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to three days.

The research, published in the medRxiv deposit, also notes that the virus can remain on copper surfaces for up to four hours and cardboard for up to 24 hours. Research has revealed that it can stay on stainless steel and plastic for two to three days.

“Our results indicate that the transmission of aerosols and fomites of HCoV-19 is plausible, since the virus can remain viable in aerosols for several hours and on surfaces for several days,” the researchers wrote in the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. .

Another study published in February concluded that if COVID-19 is similar to other coronaviruses, such as SARS or MERS, it could live on surfaces like metal, glass and plastic for up to nine days, Fox News previously reported. In comparison, the flu virus can only live on surfaces for about 48 hours.

This study, published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, Suggested that coronaviruses could be “effectively inactivated” with disinfectants containing “62 to 71% ethanol, 0.5% hydrogen peroxide or 0.1% sodium hypochlorite in 1 minute”, adding than other agents containing “0.05 to 0.2% benzalkonium chloride or 0.02 chlorhexidine digluconate is less effective.”

There is currently no specific medication to cure or treat COVID-19.

More than 127,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 80,000 in China and 1,323 in the United States, according to the latest report. The data.

