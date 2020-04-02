Coronavirus cases exceed one million worldwide, researchers say

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded one million worldwide, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,002,500 cases of COVID-19 were registered worldwide, with more than 51,300 deaths.

The United States has registered more cases than any other country with 234,462 as tests in the country have increased “more than any other country in the world,” President Trump said on Friday.

The United States recorded the third highest number of deaths in the world with 5,607. Italy and Spain recorded more deaths than the United States, with 13,915 and 10,096 respectively.

China, the country of origin of the new coronavirus, has the fifth largest number of coronavirus cases and the fifth largest number of deaths, according to official data.

However, three US intelligence officials said Wednesday that China has deliberately underreported its number of cases and deaths.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.