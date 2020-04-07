Coronavirus cases in children are much less severe than adults, according to the CDC

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The novel coronavirus affects all demographic groups, but a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that children in the United States have largely had mild cases, compared to adults.

The CDC report, published Monday, notes that less than 2% of the reported cases in the country are children.

The report analyzed 149,760 cases from February 12 to April 2. Of these, age information was known for 149,082 cases and 2,572 were children under the age of 18.

Among the known cases with symptoms, underlying conditions and state of hospitalization,[s] previous findings that children with COVID-19 may not have reported fever or cough as often as adults. “

Children with COVID-19 experience symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath at a slower rate than adults, the report adds. Seventy-three percent of children had fever, cough or shortness of breath, compared to 93 percent of adults aged 18 to 64.

The hospitalization rate is also lower for children under 18 than for adults, at 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

“China’s data suggests that pediatric cases of COVID-19 may be less severe than cases in adults and that children may experience symptoms different from those in adults; however, the characteristics of the disease in pediatric patients in the United States have not been described, “wrote the CDC. in his report.

The CDC makes it clear that “while most cases of COVID-19 in children are not serious,” there were hospitalizations in the age group. The CDC added that three children in the United States died from the virus.

As such, the protocols that have been put in place by health officials, such as “social distancing and daily preventive behaviors”, will continue to “remain important for all age groups, as patients suffering from of a less serious disease and those without symptoms probably play an important role in the transmission of diseases, “adds the report.

More than 1.36 million cases of coronavirus were diagnosed worldwide on Tuesday morning, including more than 368,000 in the United States, the most affected country in the world.

