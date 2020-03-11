Coronavirus cases in the United States exceed 1,000, while Michigan sees its first cases

The total amount of coronavirus case in the WE. surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday evening, with the virus officially reported in all but 12 states.

Various events have been canceled across the country, with health officials warning to attend large-scale rallies. At least 28 deaths have been reported.

“We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we cannot do the kind of things that we did a few months ago,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Institute allergies and infectious diseases. at a White House press briefing.

He made reference to the White House guidelines recommending that people wash their hands regularly and avoid handshakes. You should also start taking habits like covering up coughing and sneezing and refrain from touching your face. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions to avoid crowded places, unnecessary travel, and to stock up on supplies.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., On Tuesday announced the first state cases and declared a state of emergency “to mobilize our resources through the state government to slow the spread of the virus”.

One case is an adult female from Oakland County who has recently traveled abroad and the other is an adult male from Wayne County who has recently traveled domestic.

“It is crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventive measures to reduce their risks and to share this information with their friends, family and colleagues,” she said. added.

The Wayne County patient is currently isolated and authorities are recommending that residents continue to take preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Local health services try to identify anyone who has been in close contact with these cases.

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated in the United States in recent days. More than 100 new cases have been reported on average per day since Saturday. Over 100 people tested positive in New York, California and Washington State

“Although we keep coming and saying – rightly so – that as a nation the risk is relatively low, there are parts of the country right now that have a community spread in which the risk is clearly there a little more than that, “added Fauci. , referring to these three states.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo sent the National Guard and announced Tuesday a one-mile “containment zone” for the city of New Rochelle in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases,” he said. “This is a big problem for us.”

Coronavirus symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – can appear between two and 14 days due to its incubation period.