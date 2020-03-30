Coronavirus Causes Increased Drug Use And Relapse Alcohol According To Expert

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

As the nation becomes tougher on non-essential travel and outlaws group meetings to slow the spread of coronavirus, Expert Says Pandemic Could Unintentionally Increase Drugs and Alcohol relapses among those who are recovering.

“Yes, we are already starting to see an increase in relapses,” Dayry Hulkow, M.S., a senior therapist at Arete Recovery, a Delphi Behavioral Health Group installation, said Fox News.

Hulkow did not say how many relapses she had seen among clients, but according to at the American Addiction Center, more than 19.7 million Americans aged 12 and older battled a substance use disorder in 2017. About 74% of these people reported an alcohol use disorder, while 38 % reported an illicit drug use disorder. Of these, 8.5 million reported a mental health disorder in addition to a substance use disorder.

Mental health professionals recently talked about different ways to coping with isolation and anxiety about COVID-19, which can also act as triggers for people recovering, especially when associated with canceled meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA).

“Social support and active participation in the program both play a huge role in recovery,” said Hulkow. “In the absence of these,” isolation “and” emotional distress “can be important” triggers “for relapse. Feelings of depression, anxiety, fear, uncertainty, loneliness and boredom can easily get worse, especially during this time. “

But, said Hulkow, there are still ways to reduce the risk, even in the era of social distancing and quarantine.

“Individuals who are recovering can use different” tools “to cope during this time, such as staying virtually engaged in the program, reading recovery-oriented literature, practicing prayer and meditation, engaging in passwords. -Healthy times when possible, journaling your thoughts and feelings, completing your arts and crafts projects, being creative and staying present, ”she said.

And for those with limited access to smartphones or other technologies, Hulkow pointed out that there are still hotlines and hotlines to offer assistance, as well as available filing cabinets that take care of charge recovery and are still used by AA and NA. Hulkow also advised to turn to the resources offered by the Administration of Addiction Treatment and Mental Health Services and the National Institute on Drug Abuse for support.

She also added that those living with a recovering person can help play an important role in supporting them.

“Supporters can contribute by creating a safe and healthy environment around the house; create opportunities for open and honest communication and active listening, “she said, adding that establishing and maintaining clear boundaries and being alert to detect early warning signs of a potential relapse can also help.

The potential signs may be different for each individual, Hulkow warned, but added that it is often close friends and family who are the first to notice subtle changes in behavior that could signal future problems. Typical signs may include a change in attitude, loss of daily structure, poor self-management, high stress, emotional responsiveness, impulsive behavior, social isolation and physical symptoms of intoxication or withdrawal.

“The recovering person can benefit from keeping a structured routine as” normal “as possible,” said Hulkow, adding that staying virtually connected to support friends, family, sponsors or others in recovery can also play an important role in staying on track.

Maintaining a healthy diet and practicing personal care like exercising regularly and getting enough sleep can also help, as well as finding a healthy outlet to relieve stress.

“This is an important challenge for people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction,” said Hulkow, speaking of social distancing and isolation. “It is important to find other ways to receive continued support during this time. AA / NA and other support groups have “virtual meetings” available online. There are also other options for staying connected via social media as well as by phone or email. “