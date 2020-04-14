Coronavirus changes pregnancy for many, but finding new ways to celebrate can bring comfort, expert says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Photos of excited parents standing outside maternity windows with signs welcoming the new family member appear on social media to offer good news amid the onslaught of coronavirus but for some it is a blunt reminder of the different appearance of pregnancy and childbirth at the age of COVID-19.

Baby showers and gender revelations have been canceled or moved online. Doctor appointments and ultrasound scans have been moved or limited to patient visits only. And in the era of social distancing, many women who planned to depend on their loved ones to help them through maternity are now left alone.

“Long before a woman becomes pregnant, even if she goes back to her childhood, she may have had an ideal vision of what pregnancy and childbirth will be like,” explains Dr. Daniel Finch, certified in mental health. perinatal and vice-president of the population. Health Strategies and Director of Psychiatric Urgent Care Services at CarePlus NJ, told Fox News. “The fear of straying from these dreams can cause sadness and regret, or even the feeling of losing something that can never be recovered.”

Finch, whose wife is a psychotherapist and 30 weeks pregnant with their second child, said he understands where anxiety and stress came from during this time, but these are ways to fill the void that couples waiting can feel, as well as ways to completely avoid the missing steps.

“One way to overcome this is to be creative and use technology so you don’t miss those special moments,” said Finch. “For example, take funny photos to announce the pregnancy and organize a gender party on a social media collection platform so you don’t miss your original plans. Try to stick to the initial ideas as much as possible, be creative in the delivery. “

Finch also stressed the importance of avoiding the temptation to compare this pregnancy to those experienced before the pandemic.

“It is difficult, but most important, for pregnant women to try not to compare themselves to friends and family who had children before the pandemic,” he said. “One way to do this is to connect with other pregnant women who are having the same thoughts and emotions. Sharing feelings, experiences and innovative solutions with those experiencing the same challenges can be extremely helpful. “

Finch said that virtual support programs such as the one hosted by the Northern New Jersey Maternal and Child Health Partnership can help connect pregnant women, and that health care providers can also offer support to affected patients. It is also essential to turn to your partner or spouse for help during this time, said Finch, especially in the absence of extended family members.

“It is very stressful – if not downright fear-inducing – that some pregnant women during this time may not have the same support system they could have had in the absence of the virus,” he said. “Women need to feel empowered to communicate their needs to their other important or designated support person, if they have one.”

Despite the many changing circumstances, Finch said it was important for future parents to remember that the birth of a child is a momentous occasion despite what is happening in the world.

“Moms and their partners. should be validated in their emotions of sadness, loss, anger and anxiety, “he said. “We must also remind them – more than once – that this is still a capital occasion and that nothing can prevent us from living the incredible experience of giving new life to the world.”

Finch said that while social distance is still the norm, it should only be defined in the physical sense, and that now more than ever, maintaining a connection with loved ones is essential. If feelings of being overwhelmed or sadness take hold, his imperative new parents seek professional help, he said.

“Even before the COVID-19 crisis, up to 80 percent of new mothers experience a baby blues, which is generally defined as a brief period of sadness, irritability, mood swings, restlessness , anxiety, or other symptoms that do not significantly affect your functioning. and resolves within two weeks of delivery, “said Finch. “Among the most common contributing factors are sleep deprivation and hormonal changes. The current situation, with all of its additional stressors, can exacerbate these symptoms. It is important that these moms know how common these feelings are and use healthy coping skills. “

Up to one in seven moms and one in 10 dads will experience symptoms of postpartum depression, said Finch, so it’s imperative to be aware of the possible signs.

“Unlike the baby blues, these symptoms are more severe, do not go away within two weeks, and may need the help of a professional,” he said, adding that when to ask for help help is “whenever you feel you want or need it”. . ”