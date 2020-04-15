Coronavirus checkpoints, restrictions leading to prosecution, constitutional questions

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

State and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to slow the spread coronavirus in recent weeks, including shutting down restaurants and public gathering places – but they have also had a backlash with efforts seen by some as overly aggressive or even unconstitutional.

One of the focal points of these complaints has been vehicle checkpoints, as states are increasingly tightening their own borders in order to restrict travel from regions hard hit by the virus.

One of the first states to implement travel restrictions was Rhode Island, which demanded that people from New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, isolate themselves for 14 days. The state used the National Guard to go door to door to inform people of this requirement, as well as police officers monitoring highways and transportation centers, according to the New york times, Before later expanding its order to cover people “coming from Rhode Island from another state for non-work related reasons”.

Rhode Island’s Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo has staunchly defended his state’s actions, particularly after New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened to sue – but the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union ignored the “huge scale” of the order.

“The ACLU remains very concerned about the enormous scope of the governor’s latest directive and its focus on non-citizens at a time when the state recognizes that half of the Rhode Islanders themselves do not follow the rules of social distancing, “said state executive director Steven Brown. said in a statement, which is related to a section of its site which summarizes the efforts of the organization to protect the “rights of the fourth amendment”.

Brown continued: “Furthermore, targeting out-of-state people like this can only foster a divisive mentality between us and them that encourages the defamation of others. We are fully aware that the state faces a emergency crisis that requires emergency actions, but this should not be done at the unjustified expense of our civil rights. “

Rhode Island is far from the only place to impose strict travel restrictions.

Florida was also one of the first states to restrict car travel from other states, by installing checkpoints at its borders, particularly on Interstate 10 and Interstate 95, routes commonly used by New York area travelers. People have to self-declare where they are traveling, and their names and addresses are recorded, Orlando Sentinel reported. They must also isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival in Florida or risk spending 60 days in prison.

The Florida Keys imposed their own restrictions, with non-residents being turned back by police checkpoints.

Delaware police use checkpoints to find out-of-state drivers and to remove them if possible. Police In Delaware Mall Detained Unlicensed Delaware Drivers And Won’t Authorize Unless They Have “Essential Stuff”, Says Delaware online.

Meanwhile, a group of homeowners are suing Dare County, NC – which encompasses much of the Outer Banks – where checkpoints along major highways require drivers to produce a North Carolina driver’s license or “driver’s license” permanent resident ‘to cross one of the two bridges that access the Outer Banks area.

A bulletin posted on the county website in mid-March states that “checkpoints will be established at Dare County ports of entry and no visitors will be allowed to access them. … Visitors will not be allowed to cross Dare County to access Currituck County (Corolla), Hyde County (Ocracoke Island) or Tyrrell County. Persons who reside, own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke will be allowed entry. “

These restrictions have resulted in legal action by county owners who normally live outside the state and are denied access to the property they own in the Outer Banks.

“Unless directed by this Court, County Dare will continue to discriminate against the plaintiffs and deprive them of their constitutional rights,” said the trial. “The plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm as a result of the deprivation of constitutional rights.”

Dare County checkpoints were put in place before there were confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. On Wednesday, the county reports only 15 confirmed cases in total.

All this comes as protesters – socially distanced in their vehicles – descended on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, to rally against the strict governor of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who many say has gone too far. For example, some stores that would be allowed to operate elsewhere were forced to close because certain items were deemed non-essential.

“You can’t buy paint. You can’t buy lawn fertilizer or grass seed. Come on. Everything – statewide? Really?” a protester said on Wednesday.

In addition, protests in Ralegh, North Carolina, organized with the hashtag #ReopenNC, were stopped by police on Tuesday, according to WTVD. City Hall columnist Mike S. Adams said on Twitter that he believed the rights of protesters were being violated.

“Ralegh police said the protest was not an essential activity,” he said. “We no longer have a first amendment to the right to peaceful assembly. This is why we have a second amendment.”

Adams continued to criticize the North Carolina government’s coronavirus orders on Wednesday.

“A governor’s executive order neither suspends nor denies the US constitution,” he said.

State and local governments have extensive police powers to maintain public safety, but they can still run up against the Constitution if they restrict peoples’ rights – like the right to assembly, the right not to be victimized. discrimination or protection from unreasonable search and seizure.

These government actions, if challenged in court, could very well be tested under a standard called “strict control” because of the fundamental rights they restrict. Rigorous scrutiny requires a government to prove that its actions promote a compelling government interest and that they achieve its objective in the least restrictive means possible.

President Trump’s most recent candidate for the D.C. circuit court, Justice Justin Walker, ruled against the Louisville government in a scrutiny case last week after banning service from Sunday to Easter Sunday.

“And as above, banning religious services by car is not the least restrictive way of advancing Louisville’s interest in preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Walker wrote in his opinion for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “In addition, if sitting in a car posed a significant danger of the spread of the virus, Louisville would close all entrances and parking lots that are not related to the maintenance of public health, which they did not do. “

Walker acknowledged in his view, however, that governments are largely doing what they can do right for their citizens, even if in the midst of the national crisis it is not clear what is the right thing.

“There is no instruction manual for a pandemic. The threat is evolving. Experts are reassessing. And government officials are making the best calls possible, based on the best information they have,” wrote Walker.

“Sometimes these government officials will not agree. The mayor of Louisville, in this case, wants to save lives,” he said. “The Attorney General of the State, to take an example of an official who does not agree with the mayor, surely shares the concern of the mayor for the health of the public. … And none of the leaders, the Court feels confident, does not act maliciously towards the physical or the spiritual, the health of the congregation of On Fire. “

Danielle Wallace, Grady Trimble, Andrew O’Reilly and Peter Aitken of Fox News contributed to this report.