Coronavirus Could Be Airborne, Study Finds

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It may be possible for the new coronavirus to transmit in the air, a new study released over the weekend suggests.

In a joint study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska and others, researchers found genetic material for the virus that causes COVID-19 in samples air from both inside and outside rooms of coronavirus patients. Results provide “limited evidence that there is some potential for airborne transmission”, the researchers said, although they warned that the results do not confirm the spread by air.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The researchers, seeking to better understand viral shedding and its link with the new virus, took air and surface samples from 11 patient rooms during the initial isolation of 13 people who tested positive for COVID-19. The researchers found viral genetic material on commonly used items such as toilets, but also in air samples, indicating that “SARS-CoV-2 is widely distributed in the environment”. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Not only was the virus detected in the rooms of COVID-19 patients, “air samplers in the hallways [the] the staff going in and out was also positive, ”they wrote.

“These results indicate that the disease could spread both by direct contact (droplets and from person to person) as well as by indirect contact (contaminated objects and airborne transmission) and suggest that airborne isolation precautions might be appropriate”, they concluded, noting that the results also suggest that COVID-19 patients, even those who are only mildly ill, “can create aerosols from viruses and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk of transmission.”

HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS AFFECT CHILD MENTAL HEALTH?

The study authors also said the results underscore the importance of personal protective equipment or PPE and the use of negative air pressure chambers for COVID-19 confirmed patients.

“Our team was already taking airborne precautions with the first patients we took care of,” said James Lawler, infectious disease expert and director of the UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, in a statement. “This report reinforces our suspicions. This is why we have kept COVID patients in rooms with negative air flow and will continue to make efforts to do so – even with an increase in the number of patients. Our health workers providing care will be equipped with the appropriate level of personal protective equipment. Clearly, more research is needed to characterize environmental risks. “

CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS THE LIFE OF MAILMAN OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK

Scientists are still working to understand how the new virus is spread, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is spread mainly person-to-person, such as when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Their respiratory droplets could then land in the nose and mouth of other people nearby (hence the reason why the authorities urge people to stay at least six feet from each other when in public.) Touching a contaminated object – recent studies have found that the virus can live on surfaces between hours and days – then touching your eyes, nose or face with dirty hands is also a possibility.

But a recent study also found that the virus can transmit through the digestive tract, especially the fecal-oral route. Scientists at the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University and the Wuhan Virology Institute at the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently discovered viral genetic material in stool samples and rectal swabs from some patients, Chinese official media reported in February.