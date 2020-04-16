Coronavirus Could Have Killed 33-Year-Old Florida Nurse

Florida nurse dies after possible contract new coronavirussaid his family.

Danielle DiCenso, 33, was a nurse at the Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah where she “worked as a front-line intensive care nurse, risking her life for the life of others,” according to a GoFundMe created on her behalf by her sister, Ashley. Kuchciak.

DiCenso has been tested for COVID-19, but the results would have been “inconclusive,” said her husband, David DiCenso, Local 10 News.

“She always puts people before her. One day she showed up for work and they didn’t have a mask for her, “David DiCenso told the news channel about how his wife may have been exposed to the virus.

Her symptoms, which included coughing and fever, continued to worsen; about two weeks ago, Danielle DiCenso began to isolate herself in the family living room. David DiCenso told Local 10 News last week Thursday that he found his wife’s lifeless body on the couch.

A local medical examiner plans to test Danielle DiCenso’s body for COVID-19 to confirm a cause of death. The 33-year-old mother reportedly had no underlying health problems.

“She looked so peaceful. It looked like she had just fallen asleep,” said her husband.

Danielle DiCenso also leaves behind her 4 year old son Dominic.

“He is someone who touched the lives of thousands of people and will never be forgotten,” reads GoFundMe. “Danielle had a beautiful smile [and] contagious laugh. She could light up a room as soon as she entered and always made everyone laugh with her incredible sense of humor. “