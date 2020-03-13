Coronavirus Could Live In The Body For 5 Weeks, Study Finds

After possibly learning how long new coronavirus can survive on surfaces, researchers now have an idea of ​​the lifespan of the virus inside the body of infected people.

Chinese researchers studied data from 191 COVID-19 patients, 54 of whom died, who were treated at Jinyintan Hospital and Wuhan Lung Hospital.

They concluded that the virus RNA can live in a patient’s body for an average of 20 days, but up to 37 days, or about 5 weeks. Currently, people infected with the virus have been recommended to stay isolated for 14 days, a period that would have been the incubation period of the virus.

“In the present study, we found that the detectable RNA of SARS-CoV-2 persisted for a median of 20 days in survivors and that it was maintained until death in non-survivors,” wrote the study authors in the study, which was published. earlier this week in the medical journal The Lancet.

For comparison, “viral RNA was detected in respiratory samples from about a third of patients as long as 4 weeks after the onset of the disease”, for about a third of patients during the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s. And for those infected with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), “the duration of detection of MERS-CoV RNA in samples from the lower respiratory tract persisted for at least 3 weeks. “, they added.

The researchers noted that the discovery “has important implications both for decision-making regarding patient isolation and for guidance on the duration of antiviral therapy.”