Coronavirus Could Live In The Body For 5 Weeks, Study Finds

After possibly learning how long new coronavirus can survive on surfaces, researchers now have an idea of the lifespan of the virus inside the body of infected people.
Chinese researchers studied data from 191 COVID-19 patients, 54 of whom died, who were treated at Jinyintan Hospital and Wuhan Lung Hospital.
They concluded that the virus RNA can live in a patient’s body for an average of 20 days, but up to 37 days, or about 5 weeks. Currently, people infected with the virus have been recommended to stay isolated for 14 days, a period that would have been the incubation period of the virus.
“In the present study, we found that the detectable RNA of SARS-CoV-2 persisted for a median of 20 days in survivors and that it was maintained until death in non-survivors,” wrote the study authors in the study, which was published. earlier this week in the medical journal The Lancet.
For comparison, “viral RNA was detected in respiratory samples from about a third of patients as long as 4 weeks after the onset of the disease”, for about a third of patients during the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s. And for those infected with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), “the duration of detection of MERS-CoV RNA in samples from the lower respiratory tract persisted for at least 3 weeks. “, they added.
The researchers noted that the discovery “has important implications both for decision-making regarding patient isolation and for guidance on the duration of antiviral therapy.”