Coronavirus deaths exceed 2,000 deaths in the United States – just days after reaching 1,000

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The number of deaths in the United States coronavirus exceeded 2000 Saturday – just a few days after reaching the mark of 1000.

Rising numbers have signaled the rapid spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19, despite extraordinary nationwide public health measures that have shut down businesses – breaking the economy almost to a halt – and confined millions of people to their homes.

Confirmed infections also climbed nearly 17,000 on Saturday, for a total of more than 121,000 nationally.

EXPERT IN INFECTIOUS DISEASES DR. AMESH ADALJA URGES SMALL COMMUNITIES TO PREPARE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS WAVE

Overall, Italy saw almost 1,000 more dead on Saturday – lead China in both cases and deaths – and the Netherlands ranked in the top 10 of confirmed cases. The total number of cases worldwide has reached nearly 650,000 and the death toll has exceeded 30,000.

New York continued to lead the United States in confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 52,000 people infected and more than 700 dead.

Wednesday evening when the United States reaches 1000 deaths, New York has had approximately 20,000 confirmed cases and 280 deaths.

More states are seeing numbers increase

New Jersey, California and Washington state also stayed high on both lists. But other states – including Michigan, Illinois and Louisiana – were starting to see a significant increase in their numbers.

In Michigan, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase in the number of confirmed cases by nearly 1,000 on Saturday and the addition of 19 deaths – bringing the state’s total to 4,650 cases and 111 deaths, Detroit FOX 2 reported.

In Illinois, the number of cases has increased to almost 3,500 and the number of deaths to 47 – including a baby, according to Chicago FOX 32.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker pleaded with the public to continue to heed health officials’ calls for social estrangement and to limit time spent away from home.

CHICAGO BREAKS UP ON CORONAVIRUS, TELLS RESIDENTS NOT TO TAKE LONG RACES OR BIKES

“It doesn’t take as many people to break the rules and endanger the community,” Pritzker told the station. “People have to do the right thing. Right now, the fact that you are bored and want to have a basketball game with your friends? People will die if you don’t stay at home. “

“It doesn’t take as many people to break the rules and endanger the community. … people will die if you don’t stay at home. “ – Illinois Gov.J.B. Pritzker

In Louisiana, where coronavirus cases were allegedly accelerated by last month’s Mardi Gras celebrations, among the dead, Bobby Hebert Sr., the 81-year-old father of a former NFL New Orleans Saints quarterback.

WUHAN, THE CHINESE CITY O COR STARTED CORONAVIRUS, STARTS TO ENSURE RESTRICTIONS AFTER TWO MONTHS OF QUARANTINE

“My father was the reason I joined the NFL,” Bobby Hebert Jr. told WWL radio on Friday, while his father was still suffering before his death on Saturday, according to FOX 8 New Orleans. “He was a champion, a strong and good man. It was tough when they arrived. “

“My father was the reason I did it in the NFL. He was a champion, a strong and good man. It was tough when they arrived. “ – Bobby Hebert, former NFL quarterback

Louisiana recorded 3,315 cases of COV-19 and 137 deaths on Saturday afternoon, FOX 8 reported.

Trump has thought about regional quarantine

Hoping to contain the spread in the worst-hit areas, President Trump said on Saturday that he is considering mandatory quarantine for the New York area, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Asset finally decided against the planbecause the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a travel advisory for the region.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy spoke unequivocally after authorities broke up a “corona party” of nearly 50 people on Friday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I can’t believe I have to say it, let alone the second time. But here we are, ”Murphy wrote on Twitter.

“NO CORONA PARTIES. They are illegal, dangerous and stupid, “he added, before repeating a previous warning.

“We are going to plant your party. You will pay a big fine. And we’re going to name you and put you to shame until EVERYONE gets this message in their head. “