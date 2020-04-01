Coronavirus deaths exceed 4,000 deaths in the United States, exceed China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Number of coronavirus deaths related to more than 4,000 in the WE. Tuesday evening, just one day after reaching the 3,000 mark.

The United States has now surpassed China by more than 700 deaths from COVID-19 – as the White House Coronavirus task force said it expected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the virus and millions of people infected in the country.

Without any measures in place to mitigate the spread of the contagion, these projections reach between 1.5 million and 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19.

“It’s going to be approximately two weeks,” President Trump said at a press conference on Tuesday. “As a nation, we are going to have two really tough weeks. Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tested. “

China – where the epidemic began – has reported 3,310 virus-related deaths, while more than 4,070 have been killed in the United States.

Deaths jumped by about 700 Tuesday as infections near 190,000 in the U.S. Wyoming is the only state in the country with no deaths from the virus after Hawaii announced that an elder with multiple medical conditions had died of the pandemic, according to Hawaii News Now.

New York – the epicenter of the virus epidemic in the United States – has more than 76,000 infections and more than 1,700 deaths Wednesday morning. Over 43,000 of the state’s infections and more than half of his deaths occurred in New York.

In the United States, 11 states have more than 4,000 coronavirus infections – while Michigan, Illinois, Louisiana and Massachusetts have started to become emerging hotspots for the virus. Michigan now has 7,615 cases after 1,117 infections and 75 deaths were recorded in one day. More than 259 people in the state have died from the virus.

Illinois – which has witnessed nearly 6,000 infections – on Tuesday sent an emergency alert to residents of the state asking for the need for additional licensed health workers.

“In event COVID-19, Illinois is looking for people who are trained in medicine to join the fight,” according to the website where health professionals are. directed to register. “People who register here can potentially be contacted to work in a hospital or other accommodation.”

After the Mardi Gras celebrations, cases in Louisiana increased by 1,212 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 5,237. This was a 30% increase from Monday.

“Due to the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the number of clusters updated each day at noon”, Louisiana Department of Health said. “The Department continues to work with institutions to minimize the spread of the disease and protect residents and staff.”

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker ad that non-essential businesses should remain closed, residents being invited to stay at home until May 4 at least. On Tuesday, 33 new deaths were reported, making it the deadliest day of the epidemic to date in the state. The number of cases increased from 868 to 6,620.

Around the world, Italy and Spain remain hot spots for the virus in Europe. Italy has more than 105,000 infections and 12,400 deaths – although the country recorded the smallest daily increase in cases in two weeks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spain had its deadliest day on Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic, with 849 people killed by the virus. As of Wednesday morning, the country had more than 95,000 infections and 8,464 deaths from coronaviruses.

COVID-19 deaths in France passed China on Tuesday. The European country now has more than 52,000 infections and 3,532 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins.