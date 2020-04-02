Coronavirus deaths exceed 5,000 deaths in the United States, as more states issue home stay orders

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New claims from coronavirus Infections and deaths continued in the United States on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 200,000 and the number of deaths exceeding 5,000.

Amidst the rising numbers, five other states – Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and Pennsylvania – added or extended home care orders, while Michigan proposed a 70-day extension of a declaration of emergency which was set to expire on April 7.

“The time has come for us to reduce the peak, to make the bubble smaller so as not to overload our health care system,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to Atlanta FOX 5. He added that the next three weeks were crucial for Georgia and that residents had to “bend over”.

In Missouri, Republican Governor Mike Parson remained among the shrinking number of governors to resist the issuance of a home stay order in the absence of a federally mandated policy, the Kansas City Star reported.

“At the moment, there are still 95 counties in this state that contain fewer than five cases of coronavirus,” Parson said Tuesday, according to the Star. “The majority, 75 of them, have one or two. I have to take all of that into consideration when I make decisions about how it affects the economy and how it will affect those areas. “

President Trump insisted that states be free to determine for themselves the security measures to be implemented, citing disparities in how states have been affected by the epidemic.

“There are states that are different,” Trump told reporters Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. “There are some states that don’t have a lot of trouble.”

Not even New Jersey, second, with more than 22,000 confirmed cases of virus, has approached New York, which ranked first in the country with nearly 84,000 cases. New Jersey is also far behind New York in terms of deaths, with 355 versus over 2,200.

Nonetheless, all 50 states were grappling with a situation that members of the President’s Coronavirus task force confirmed this week would be much worse before improving, with the deaths of 100,000 to 240,000 Americans expected in the coming weeks despite the various intervention measures.

However, other state governors without officially declared residence orders have declared that they remain convinced that such measures are not necessary in their states.

In Nebraska, Republican Governor Pete Ricketts said he relied on the advice of public health experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which dealt with previous epidemics and provided quarantine space for affected patients. Ebola.

But Ricketts has ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms or not allow more than 10 people inside at a time, depending on their location in the state, according to the AP.

He also said on Wednesday that Nebraska schools will remain closed until May 31, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

In Iowa, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds also refrained from forcing residents to take shelter there, saying the data she sees doesn’t warrant it.

But Reynolds hinted Wednesday that it could extend state and business closings on Thursday, the Des Moines register reported.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, another Republican, said the infection rate had slowed in her state with only voluntary security measures in place, the AP reported.

“South Dakota is not New York City,” Noem told reporters on Wednesday. Chef Argus from Sioux Falls. “The calls to apply a single approach are the herd mentality, not leadership.”

Even in times of crisis, the personal freedoms of Americans are paramount, she added.

“The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety,” said Noem. “They are the ones who are responsible for extensive freedoms. They are free to exercise their rights to work, worship and play. Or even to stay at home, or to lead a social distancing.”

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has imposed restrictions which doctors and even his critics say amount to house arrest orders, but he refuses to use this description.

“It is not a strategy to stay at home. A stay at home strategy would mean that you have to stay at home, “said Abbott.” It is a standard based on essential services and essential activities. “

As political debates continued, the rise in numbers was undeniable in some of the country’s emerging hotspots beyond New York and New Jersey.

Louisiana reported more than 6,400 cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, with 273 deaths, according to FOX 8 in New Orleans.

Michigan has reported more than 9,300 cases and 337 deaths, according to The Detroit News.

In Illinois, the number of cases reached over 6,900 with 141 deaths, Chicago FOX 32 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.