Coronavirus deaths in the United States exceed 1,000

WE. death due to coronavirus the pandemic exceeded 1,000 on Wednesday evening, as all 50 states reported confirmed cases of the disease.

New York City is currently the American epicenter of the virus, with more than 20,000 cases and 280 deaths. More than a quarter of all deaths in the country have occurred in the city.

President Trump Congress implored to switch to the critical help of coronavirus without further delay. Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $ 2 trillion economic bailout to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.

Worldwide, the death toll has risen to over 21,000, according to an ongoing count by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the United States rose to 1,041 Wednesday evening, with nearly 70,000 infections.

As cases continued to increase dramatically in New York City, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, DN.Y., said Wednesday that there were early signs that restrictions imposed in the city – including limits of social gatherings – slowed its spread.

“The arrows are going in the right direction, and it’s always better if the arrows are going in the wrong direction,” Cuomo said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Estimates for Tuesday showed that cases doubled in the city every 4.7 days, compared to Monday when it doubled about 3.4 days.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” added the governor, according to the New York Times. “But the theory is that, given the density we’re dealing with, it spreads very quickly, but if you reduce the density, you can reduce the spread very quickly.”

About 12% of all confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, the newspaper said. reported. Cuomo said the peak for people requiring hospitalization in New York was around three weeks.

“Our proximity makes us vulnerable,” he said. “But it’s true that your greatest weakness is also your greatest strength. And our closeness is what makes us who we are. That’s what New York is.”

The stay at home order in New York came into effect on March 22 and the school system of 1.1 million students in New York City was not closed until March 15 – after the closure. other districts.

The state’s first positive case was registered on March 1, and now its workload accounts for about seven percent of the global spread of the virus.

Cases in New York account for just over four percent of all COVID-19 infections worldwide.

