Coronavirus dies in the top 3,000 in the United States, New York remaining the American epicenter

The US took a dark step on Monday after health officials announced the 3,000th coronaviruslinked to death in the country, with around 900 New York City alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York is currently the US epicenter of the virus and has more than 67,000 cases. More than a third of all deaths in the country have occurred in New York.

USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital with 12 operating rooms, arrived in New York Harbor earlier today. The floating hospital may be ready to receive patients as early as Tuesday amid growing pressure on city health workers.

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated Monday evening and will remain in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to honor medical workers and first responders.

“We will never stop shining for you,” he said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo D-N.Y., Requested relief from health care professionals currently working on the front lines. He said that about 14,000 people were tested for the virus yesterday and nearly 10,000 are currently hospitalized.

“In this battle, the troops are our medical professionals,” Cuomo told the Javits Center, a convention hall in New York that has been turned into an emergency hospital, United States today reported. “We need help. We need help for nurses who work 12-hour shifts. We need help for the doctors. Help us now and we will do you a favor. “

He spoke as the number of deaths from COVID-19 in New York rose to 914 Monday afternoon. Another 253 people have died in the state in the past 24 hours. He said that only one county in New York had no virus.

“If you wait to prepare for a storm, it is too late,” said the governor, according to the New york times. “You need to prepare before the storm. And in this case, the storm occurs when you reach this high point, when you reach this summit. How do you know when you are going there? No. “

New York reported an increase of more than 11% in the number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus, which represents 6,751 cases on Monday. Cuomo said anyone who believes the coronavirus is just a situation in New York is in “a state of denial.”

“There is no American who is immune to this virus. I don’t care if you live in Kansas, I don’t care if you live in Texas,” he added. “No American is immune. What happens in New York is not an anomaly.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed 85 refrigerated trucks in New York to serve as temporary mortuaries, where hospitals will place the body overflow. It could double the capacity of the city’s morgues from 3,500 to 7,000, said the New York Office of Physician Examiners (OCME).

A field hospital is also under construction in the famous city Central park to help meet the demand for additional hospital beds during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sini Hospital said in a statement obtained by Fox News that it is partnering with Samaritan ’Purse and other government agencies and will be located in the East Meadow. It will allow doctors to “provide care to patients severely affected by COVID-19”.

In the United States, ten states currently have more than 4,000 cases of viruses.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state may need another 50,000 hospital beds, with a peak expected in a few weeks on the west coast.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 785,000 people in 178 countries and territories, causing more than 37,686 deaths.

Considered the epicenter of the virus epidemic in Europe, Italy now has 101,739 cases Tuesday morning, nearly 18,000 more than China. Spain has also overtaken China in terms of the total number of cases.

Other hard-hit countries around the world are Germany, France, Iran and the United Kingdom, which saw British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce that he had tested positive on Friday.

Vandana Rambaran and Edmund DeMarche of Fox News contributed to this report