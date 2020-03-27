Coronavirus disgusting young adults, children: we learn “that everyone is in danger”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

When the coronavirus started to spread from its origins in China earlier this year, the widely preached consensus was that it did not infect – or at least did not seriously harm – children and young adults. However, public health professionals are now sounding the alarm that this information provides a dangerously false sense of security and invincibility.

“It is a misconception that children cannot get seriously sick. Children get sick, but they don’t get that bad,” said Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer, WebMD. “The highest rate of serious cases and deaths remains the elderly. But what we learn is that everyone is in danger.”

A study released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded of the 4,226 coronaviruses – officially known as COVID-19 – reported in the United States on March 16, 29 percent were people between the ages of 20 and 44. And in New York, now the international epicenter of the pathogen, about half of confirmed infections involved people between the ages of 18 and 44.

CORONAVIRUS TAKES DRASTIC MEASURES TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

CDC The data last week shows that an average of 39 percent of hospitalizations nationwide involve patients under the age of 55. Nearly the 121 patients who were admitted to the intensive care units were adults under the age of 65, according to the CDC’s findings.

In the first weeks of the epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a single fragment – about 0.2% – of those under the age of 19 had developed critical symptoms. The report also noted that 2.5% had “severe” symptoms. These data, analysts said, were viewed by many as beliefs that young people were somehow immune to the new disease.

Everyone is in danger.

Despite the broad initial belief that young people would not be severely ill with coronavirus and probably would not require hospitalization, medical experts now argue that, as we all learn about the single contagion, it is far from being a fact.

“Initial data from Wuhan, China, indicated that the majority of those hospitalized and / or requiring intensive care admission, sometimes resulting in death from coronavirus, were older – over 65 years of age, especially over 85 years of age “Said Dr. Roger McIntyre, President and CEO of CRTCE, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network.” But it looks like new data from the CDC shows that one in five people hospitalized for COVID-19 is between the ages of 20 and 44. In addition, about 12% of intensive care unit admissions are people aged 20 to 44. “

Officials are also digging holes in the theory that even among young demographers, only people with inherent medical conditions are dangerously affected, as those who are found to be in excellent physical condition are also hit hard.

In Brooklyn this week, a 36-year-old school principal died from complications from the coronavirus. A person who knew the victim told Fox News that she was not aware of any previous health problems.

Although the details remain unclear, it is believed that a teenager in Los Angeles last weekend could be seriously the first person in the United States under the age of 18 to be killed by the coronavirus. In addition, a 12-year-old girl in Atlanta was placed on a ventilator and on the verge of death, having developed coronavirus-induced pneumonia. She was not known to have underlying medical conditions, family members have said publicly.

In Nashville, a formerly healthy 21-year-old woman – who admitted to mocking social distancing guidelines – is now document his own painful symptoms of coronavirus and warning others to take the virus very seriously.

Cameron van der Burgh, 31, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer from South Africa, called his own battle against the most painful disease virus he has ever fought.

“Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have subsided, I continue to struggle with severe fatigue and a residual cough that I cannot shake. Any physical activity such as walking leaves me exhausted for hours,” said he writes on Twitter. “By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking / sports), leading a healthy life and being young (demographic least risk) … Please take care of all of you! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke! “

Local and state governments are also expressing exasperation at the increase in infections among young people. In Philadelphia, health commissioner Thomas Farley said this week that 175 of the 342 confirmed cases in Philadelphia involved people under the age of 40, which means that more than 51% of the cases were young adults.

Last week, state health officials in California reported that 42% of coronavirus cases in the state were between 18 and 49 years of age, and set the median age of infection at 47 years.

However, in the absence of cross-sectional testing across the country, it has been difficult to determine so far exactly how sensitive children and young people are to the virus and how it can impact their health. The CDC has not yet released the median age of coronavirus cases in the U.S. The agency has not yet specified which of the younger cases had previous medical conditions that could have exacerbated their symptoms.

Epidemiologists and infectious disease experts still generally assume that young people generally experience relatively mild cases of coronavirus than the elderly, making them silent – but potentially fatal – transmitters.

Even though the number of hospitalizations seems younger as the virus spreads nationwide, CDC data still shows that older adults are more likely to die from it. Currently, about 80% of deaths are people over the age of 65.

CORONAVIRUS CRIMINALS: AUTHORITIES DEATH WAR AGAINST VIRUS HANDLERS, THIEVES, IMPOSANTS AND Fools

Another implication is that, even if young adults do not die at the same rate as their older counterparts, the high number of hospitalizations also means fewer resources and fewer beds for the elderly, leading to more deaths.

The misleading notion that young people are virtually resistant to severe symptoms means that many millennials have not changed their lifestyles and at least have taken social distancing measures initially to stem the spread. Dozens of people continued to travel and regroup in Florida for the spring break and in states like Kentucky, youth held “coronavirus parties” a few days later to learn that participants were getting sick of the disease.

According to Whyte, an increased risk in younger age groups seems similar to that of adults.

“These are the young people who suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer or respiratory disorders. It should be noted that asthma should not increase the risk,” he said.

Children under the age of 10 represent the lowest number of critical cases, but continue to suffer from worrisome symptoms.

A two-month-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Nashville. Florida health officials also confirmed Tuesday that a baby under the age of one, as well as a 2-year-old girl, had contracted a coronavirus. A three-week-old baby in New York also tested positive.

But officials believe this can only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the very young incidences of the disease.

Globally, more and more young people are also suffering from acute symptoms. In Spain, hospital data show that around 18% are below 50 and South Korea, more than half of the patients are under 50 – the vast majority of those who take a hospital bed between 20 and 29 years of age.

In the UK, an 18-year-old boy with a pre-existing medical condition is said to have died of the disease.

A case study on the epidemic in China, which was published earlier this month in the Paediatrics an online medical journal pointed out that the majority of coronavirus cases in children appear to be mild, but infants under 12 months of age are most at risk for detecting life-threatening illnesses. Of the 125 children in the China study who became “gravely or gravely ill”, 76 were 5 years of age or younger. Forty were infants less than one year old.

For a large part of the medical community, the sudden appearance of a virus never seen before has left many medical researchers flying blind, with only pieces of the puzzle starting to come together.

As of Friday afternoon, the death toll worldwide for coronaviruses has exceeded 25,000. In the United States, there are more than 92,200 cases verified, and the disease has already claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people. – a figure which increases from hour to hour.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

But given the novelty of the virus which – until just a few weeks ago, most countries in the world had never heard of it – there is still much to be determined.

“We do not know exactly why young people do not seem to be affected as much. Some people think that they are exposed to several different coronaviruses, they can develop a certain immunity,” said Whyte. “They can also just develop milder cases. In addition, young people generally do not suffer from heart or lung disease, which we know increases the risks. Many therefore have a false sense of security, which can lead them not to follow current guidelines regarding social distance. “