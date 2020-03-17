Coronavirus drives demand for ventilators sharply as companies try to keep pace

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, increasing the need for fans, companies are stepping up their efforts to meet demand.

companies that make life-saving appliances have all said they are ramping up production.

A spokesperson for Vyaire Medical Inc., which is based in Illinois, said the company was adding a second quarter to its plant in Palm Springs, California, and would hire more workers. As a global supplier, it has already shipped fans China and now receives requests from Italy.

“We prioritize based on the location of the hotspots,” he said.

Philips Healthcare of the Netherlands and GE, which manufactures ventilators in Wisconsin, have also started implementing similar measures.

A major rental company, US Med-Equip, said American hospitals have rented 60% more ventilators, monitors and other equipment in recent weeks than at any time in the past year.

He said he has 6,500 fans on hire and expects another 1,200 to arrive in his Houston headquarters in the coming weeks.

“Our team is working around the clock to provide patient-ready equipment so that medical staff can focus on their rescue work,” said CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia in a statement.

The Society of Critical Care Medicine has predicted that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the United States may have to be ventilated at some point during the epidemic. The organization estimates the U.S. only has about 200,000 machines – and half of them are older models that may not be ideal for the most seriously ill patients.

But it is unclear whether suppliers of medical equipment can produce enough machines at a time when countries around the world are demanding them.

In the most severe cases, the coronavirus damages healthy tissue in the lungs, making it difficult for them to provide oxygen to the blood. Pneumonia can develop, with a more serious and life-threatening condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can damage other organs.

The ventilators inject oxygen into the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems through a tube inserted into the throat. The devices are also used regularly to help other hospital patients breathe, namely those undergoing surgery under general anesthesia.

The other problem is that there are only enough respiratory therapists, specialty nurses and doctors with the ideal type of intensive care training in the United States for about 135,000 patients to be ventilated at any time, said the intensive care organization.

Dr. Lewis Kaplan, President of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, said postponing elective surgeries in the event of a large increase in coronavirus cases could help free ventilators, as well as anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists, to do so. facing the crisis.

Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Pentagon will provide 2,000 specialist ventilators to federal health officials to help manage the epidemic. He said the machines are designed to be used by troops and that the military will have to train civilians to use them.

President Trump said on Monday that the government was looking to acquire more fans.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Trump administration told ABC on Monday that the federal government has about 13,000 ventilators in a national strategic stockpile, which keeps medical supplies available to states to use in the event of emergency. But whether the number of fans nationwide is sufficient depends on the country’s ability to contain the virus, said Fauci.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.