Coronavirus early symptoms may be digestive issues: study

Could diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues be the first signs new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19? Yes, at least according to a study published Thursday in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The study, led by Chinese researchers, looked at data from 204 coronavirus patients in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic. Of the 204 patients, 99 of them – around 48.5% – presented to the hospital with “one or more digestive symptoms as the main complaint”, namely diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain, by study.

“Of these 99 patients, 92 developed respiratory symptoms with digestive symptoms and 7 presented only digestive symptoms in the absence of respiratory symptoms. Of the 105 patients with no digestive symptoms, 85 had only respiratory symptoms and 20 had neither respiratory nor digestive symptoms as the main complaint, “wrote the authors.

Not only could digestive problems be the first sign of illness, but the patients who reported them became more seriously ill than those who did not.

“In addition, as the severity of the disease increases, the digestive symptoms become more pronounced. Patients without digestive symptoms were more likely to be cured and discharged at the time of this study than patients with digestive symptoms, “wrote the authors, noting that 60% of patients without digestive symptoms recovered and were discharged. , compared to around 34% of those with digestive symptoms.

The researchers concluded that their results call for more research to assess “the prevalence, incidence, predictors and outcomes of digestive symptoms in this still emerging pandemic”.

“In the meantime, clinicians should keep in mind that digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea, may be a presenting feature of COVID-19 that occurs before respiratory symptoms, and on rare occasions are the only symptom of COVID-19. Clinicians should increase their index of suspicion when at-risk patients, such as those exposed to COVID-19, have fever and digestive symptoms, even in the absence of respiratory symptoms, “wrote the study authors. . “This knowledge can help identify COVID-19 earlier, speed up processing, quarantine earlier, and reduce spectator exposure.”

The results come after scientists at Renmin Hospital at Wuhan University and the Wuhan Virology Institute at the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered in February that the new virus could be transmitted through the digestive tract, especially the fecal-oral route, in addition to respiratory droplets.

Specifically, these researchers found “viral genetic material” in stool samples and rectal swabs from certain patients.