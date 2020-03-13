Coronavirus epidemic in the United States “at best could be 10 times worse than the bad flu season,” warns expert

Number of new coronavirus In the United States, the number of cases exceeded 1,400 in at least 46 states on Thursday, and the death toll rose to 37, which is far less than the 81,000 illnesses and 3,000 confirmed deaths in China, but enough for the Americans wonder if the nation is headed down the same path.

“It really depends on how seriously we take the warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention is key, “said Dr. Linda Lee, director of medical and scientific affairs at UV Angel, told Fox News. “It might look like Italy, where the infection rate doubles every few days and now has more than 12,000 cases and more than 800 deaths.”

Lee cited an estimate of Johns Hopkins ’Clinicians’ Biosecurity News based on previous flu pandemics that said, up to 200,000 to 2.9 million patients in the U.S. could have COVID-19 and need a hospital bed, which would wreak havoc on the healthcare system.

“At best, it could be 10 times worse than a bad flu season,” she said. “At worst, it could lead to a pandemic that leaves millions of people dead.”

But it is difficult to determine the accuracy of these estimates, and many cause panic in some communities, especially since several hot spots in the United States are struggling to contain the spread. An expert says that it is not possible to predict the severity of the impact given the information currently available.

“We have to follow the growth curve of the epidemic,” Dr. Majid Sadigh, director of global health at Nuvance Health and director of the global health program at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, told Fox News. “It usually takes a few weeks to peak, then a few weeks to stay constant, and then drop steadily.”

In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, President Trump announced on Wednesday a package of sweeping restrictions, including banning travelers from Europe, while local officials decided to cancel public rallies in 250 people or more, including several scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day. parades while schools across the United States have switched to online learning platforms. The professional sports leagues have also decided to postpone the seasons or give up playing in front of the spectators.

Sadigh said staying calm, united and listening to advice from the CDC and local officials will help minimize its impact, but the severity it reaches in each state and community is likely to vary. He warned that control of the virus will depend on the measures taken by local authorities.

“If we follow the CDC and the state’s public health measures carefully, we should be able to limit it by June,” said Sadigh.

Lee echoed these feelings and said that if people ignored basic warnings such as social estrangement and hand washing, the virus would spread at a much faster rate.

“If people act sensibly, we can manage the sick without overwhelming the health care system, which one day is almost at full capacity,” said Lee.

At the federal level, Trump has called on Vice President Mike Pence to lead efforts to contain the virus. Dr. Robert Amler, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice at New York Medical College and former medical director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), echoed Sadigh’s calls for public participation to stem the spread .

“The vice president’s team has access to detailed information that most of us do not have,” he told Fox News. “Their strategies, and the contribution of each of us by following best practices, are building the strongest campaign possible to defeat this virus.”

It is also difficult to predict how long the coronavirus epidemic will last, with some officials predicting that it will decrease with the seasons and others warning that it may continue to spread throughout the year. Several unknowns about COVID-19 make it difficult to monitor, said Sadigh.

“We still do not know the dynamics of viral spread and transmission,” he said. “Is it going to be seasonal, like the flu?” Does he come back in the fall, like when the flu season starts every year? These are questions for which we do not yet know the answers. “

Lee and Sadigh both highlighted China’s containment efforts as a possible example of what to expect, but noted that the country has followed a strict protocol regarding stopping the spread.

“The severity of the epidemic in each country, in each state, will be different,” said Sadigh. “It all depends on the phase of the epidemic, the public health measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, the level of confidence and compliance of people in leadership in their communities, and their commitment and active participation.”