Coronavirus epidemic in the United States “enters a new phase,” says former CDC official

the new coronavirus has spread to at least 34 states in the U.S. and Washington, DC, and each public servant who has confirmed cases in their home state has warned that more illnesses are likely to appear, especially since more test kits are available.

“The epidemic is entering a new phase, cases primarily related to travel and domestic transmission,” said Dr. Robert Almer, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice at New York Medical College and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). chief medical officer, told Fox News. “It puts our preventative measures to the test – how well can each of us do a good job of minimizing the spread of the virus?”

The CDC said on Monday that none of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but discussed a series of guidelines for those considered to be most vulnerable to the virus, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said the guidelines include avoiding large gatherings, staying close to home, and stocking up on drugs and supplies. grocery. In addition, caregivers should develop a plan on how to provide care to patients if they contract the disease.

“As the path of the epidemic continues, many people in the United States will at some point this year or next be exposed to the virus, and there is a good chance that many will fall ill,” said Messonnier.

She also asked people to understand the need for “personal responsibilities” to protect those who are older and considered at risk of complications and to listen to local government officials regarding event cancellations and other advice.

“We are looking at both the risk of exposure and the risk of individuals,” she said.

Some of these responsibilities include good personal judgment before traveling.

“Domestic travelers must exercise good judgment,” said Almer, “given the importance of the trip and the expected level of viral activity at the destination.”

On public transit, Almer said the risk of getting on buses and trains every day was “not yet well defined,” but for passengers and those who must continue to commute, “the basic rules still apply – social distancing and avoiding contact with people who cough, sneeze, etc.”