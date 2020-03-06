Coronavirus: Everything You Need to Know

So Coronavirus It continues to spread all over the world. Everything you need to know about deadly viruses is here.

About coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a family of viruses named after its emergence, said Dr. Mark Lap, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dangers of coronavirus?

Most coronaviruses cause mild symptoms and the patient recovers easily.

What are the symptoms?

Many symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza overlap. Here’s how to find the difference:

When the epidemic began?

The World Health Organization’s China office says in late December it began receiving reports of a mysterious virus behind many pneumonia patients in Wuhan, an eastern city with a population of about 11 million.

Coronavirus infection method?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronaviruses are common in camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Transmission from person to person is thought to occur when the infected person coughs and sneezes, as well as the way influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

Hospitalization frequency?

For most Americans, the risk of getting the coronavirus remains low, said US surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams.

How can I prevent it?

By following basic health habits, you can protect yourself from coronavirus.

How do I disinfect a surface?

Keeping homes and surfaces clean with the right disinfectants is important to prevent their spread.

How long can you survive on the surface?

A new coronavirus can live on surfaces such as metal, glass, or plastic for up to nine days if it resembles a “cousin” that causes other human coronaviruses.

Are you washing your hands correctly?

There are some general rules to follow when thoroughly washing your hands, including the time you expose your hands to running water.

How to make your own hand sanitizer?

If soap and water are not available, a hand sanitizer is the next best option. That is, the CDC says if it contains at least 60% alcohol.

Face mask is useful?

“Surgical masks do not prevent your disease,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University and medical director of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation.

Who is at highest risk?

Young people, the elderly, and people with immunodeficiencies can have an acute reaction when exposed to the virus.

Does it affect pregnant women??

Health agencies say the risk to U.S. citizens is low at this time, but pregnant women should continue with normal precautions to avoid infection, such as washing their hands frequently and avoiding contact with sick people. Stated.

How do you care about the parent relative who has it?

Even if a patient tests positive, it can be considered safe to take additional precautionary measures and continue to support the patient.

How do you test?

Before being tested for a deadly virus, the patient must first answer a series of questions.

How do you treat?

Fox News has received a detailed survey of this new disease from Dr. Debrachu, a former epidemic intelligence officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an assistant professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical College.

Is there a cure?

Health authorities recommend patients to receive supportive care to reduce the symptoms of coronavirus.

Can I get it in a package?

“There is currently no evidence that the coronavirus spreads by mail,” said Jerome Adams, a surgeon.

How do you travel during an outbreak?

As the risk of coronavirus increases worldwide, planning a trip can help keep you safe.

Comparison of coronavirus with other outbreaks?

SARS and MERS are animal-derived, and this latest virus was almost certainly transmitted.

Coronavirus X?

The new coronavirus says that some experts will meet the “Disease X” criteria. World Health Organization (WHO) List of diseases that can reach international epidemic levels.

Is the Coronavirus Here?

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, stated that the virus “was beyond this year, and probably with us beyond this year.”

How dangerous is a coronavirus?

The coronavirus, or what is now known as COVID-19, began at the animal and seafood market in Wuhan and has since spread to several other countries, including the United States. The disease is now said to be mobile between humans.

As the virus news spread and the number of deaths began to soar, many began to question the “how dangerous” the new outbreak was. There are many types of coronaviruses that get their name from their appearance like a crown, causing disease in humans and animals.

Most coronaviruses cause minor symptoms, such as colds, that the patient can easily recover from. Other strains of the virus, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and middle-eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS), can cause pneumonia and death.

SARS killed 770 out of 8,000 people infected between 2002 and 2003. MERS killed about 3 or 4 out of 10 infected people, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, human coronavirus coughs, sneezes, close personal contact, touches objects with the virus, and then touches the mouth, nose, and eyes before washing hands, to reduce the effort spread of the disease. You. , Wuhan has cut off all air and train traffic. On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus a public health emergency.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China, it is happening in other countries. Our biggest concern is that the virus could spread to countries with weaker health systems We’re ready to deal with that, “said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Said At the time.

Meanwhile, despite 15 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States in recent weeks, CDC officials monitoring the outbreak claim low risk to Americans.

Recently, the CDC and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expanded passenger screening to include 20 U.S. airports to capture “90% of all passengers from China” Above.

In recent weeks, Senator Tom Cotton has raised concerns about the virus’s cover-up in China as the virus spreads to various countries. In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Hazard, Cotton urged Hazard to examine information from China, taking into account the history of SARS epidemic concealment. At that time, China did not publicize the disease until five months after the disease began.

“If you have reason to believe that US government officials have been given false or misleading information about illness by Chinese government officials, please notify Congress immediately,” wrote Cotton.

Differences between coronavirus and flu: symptoms to watch out for

Authorities New coronavirus Contact your health care provider to inquire about next steps and possible tests, Influenza virus In the United States, many people are wondering how to distinguish between the two.

“There is a great deal of overlap between the symptoms of flu and COVID-19, but there are some notable differences.” Dr. Caesar Djavaherian, founder of Carbon healthTold Fox News. “Influenza tends to cause soreness, and the COVID-19 virus tends to feel like a common cold with fever, cough, runny nose, and diarrhea. To a small extent, the symptoms progress to renal and respiratory failure. “

By the end of February, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) At least 32 million influenza cases have been reported in the United States, with an estimated 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths. For coronavirusBy March 3, the number of confirmed cases in the United States had reached 100. This includes some putative positive cases and 24 repatriated Americans. At least nine COVID-19 patients have died.

However, several health authorities, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have warned that healthy Americans infected with COVID-19 may not even know it is and will cure without treatment. Others say that their experience is similar to the experience of a common cold, but for those who have the underlying illness, the virus can be serious.

“ The difference is that only a small part of the population is at risk due to lung or heart conditions where the lungs can be filled with fluids or have kidney failure and unfortunately die from COVID-19. Will happen. “

Experts say that one of the most important ways to stop the spread is to avoid contact with sick people and maintain good personal hygiene. Part of this includes staying at home when sick and washing your hands well.

“In the case of illness, monitor symptoms daily and if the cold turns into a severe cough or shortness of breath, it’s a sign of concern and a sign that the patient needs immediate medical attention,” Djavaherian said. . “They may be from pneumonia, but in a very small group of patients, it is probably a COVID-19 infection that has entered the lungs.”

Djavaherian said it was imperative to call a health care provider in advance and share symptoms and concerns in order to prepare appropriate tests and protect others from potential exposure.

“We also recommend that you use telemedicine, which allows you to see a doctor over the phone or on video, to answer questions from the comfort and safety of your home without risking others or yourself,” he says. Was.

How did the outbreak of coronavirus begin?

The World Health Organization’s China office says in late December it began receiving reports of a mysterious virus behind many pneumonia patients in Wuhan, an eastern city with a population of about 11 million.

Researchers suspect the virus originated in the seafood market in Wuhan, where wild animals such as birds, rabbits, bats and snakes are traded.

Initially, the virus was thought to originate from snakes. But, Research paper According to a team of virologists at the Wuhan Virus Institute, the coronavirus was likely to come from bats, which was also the source of SARS.

Bats are known to carry multiple viruses without getting sick, According to the New York TimesCauses human illness in Africa, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Australia and is considered to be an Ebola reservoir.

Authorities closed the market on January 1. But by then, the virus had spread beyond the marketplace and spread among people.

On January 12, Chinese health officials shared viral gene sequences with other countries to better diagnose patient strains.

Thursday WHO Commission Declared Outbreak Global emergency. The United Nations Health Organization defines an international emergency as an “abnormal situation” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires international coordination.

Such declarations usually bring more money and resources, but also force the government to restrict travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also places stricter requirements on disease reporting in different countries.

How are coronaviruses transmitted?

“The virus spread on an unprecedented scale and rate, and cases have passed among people in multiple countries around the world,” said Dr. Jeremy Farah, director of the Welcome Trust in the UK. “This is the first reminder of how vulnerable we are to the epidemics of known and unknown infections.”

The United States and South Korea Person to person Spread the virus.

Scientists say that transmission of the virus is most likely among people who are in close contact, such as families. However, there have been reports of people in Japan and Germany who may have had lower exposure to the virus.

Currently, the coronavirus infects more people in China during the SARS outbreak between 2002 and 2003 than in China. Virologists believe that this occurred at the seafood market in Wuhan, eastern China, when someone or a group of people came into contact with wildlife traded there.

by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and coronavirus are common in camels, cattle, cats and bats. Transmission from person to person is thought to occur when the infected person coughs and sneezes, as well as the way influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

Other ways that the virus can spread from an infected person to another include touching, shaking, touching the surface with the virus, and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. Says

However, despite the WHO’s urgent declaration, the immediate cure risk for the general American population remains relatively low.

General surgeon says coronavirus risk remains low and most people do not require hospitalization

Contract Risk Coronavirus Remains low for most Americans US Army General Jerome Adams I was relieved.

In an interview “American Newsroom” Host Laura Ingle and Adams stated that the government wanted the general public to be aware of the dangers of infection, but should not panic in the process.

“I’ve heard from him all the time, and at this point the risk of the coronavirus to the average American remains low,” he said. “But there is an increasing pocket of coronavirus cases in this country, so we want people to prepare.”

Adams recommended that Americans wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, clean surfaces, and stay home when they get sick.

Nevertheless, Adams warned that Wearing a mask was not effective, It is potentially harmful and may increase the risk of acquisition Virus.

“Masks are not as effective at protecting the public from coronaviruses, influenza If you don’t wear the mask properly, you can often touch your face, which can increase your risk of exposure to respiratory illness, “he explained.

“If you look at people infected with the coronavirus, 80% of people do not need to be hospitalized,” Adams continued. “They have a mild illness like a cold or mild flu.”

“Over 20% of people who need to be hospitalized Healthcare, Know that those most at risk tend to be older people or people with medical problems. Heart disease, Lung disease, cancerAnd chemo, “he told Ingle.

“So, what we want most of the United States to know is that you are not at high risk of getting the coronavirus, and if you get it, you are likely to recover “Said Adams. “And I want people at risk to know that you need to take extra precautions, keep your hands clean, and pay attention to social distance. A large gathering and people who are sick. “

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assert that the risk to the general population is now low. But the scientists confirmed that the disease was really Can be transmitted between humansThere are a few things you can do to keep yourself as healthy as possible.

First, what is a coronavirus?

wash hands

Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to protect yourself from coronaviruses, except to follow basic health habits.

CDC recommendations:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands

Avoid close contact with the sick

If you are sick, you can protect others by:

Stay at home until well

Avoid close contact with others

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing

Clean and disinfect home and workspace objects and surfaces

At present, there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection. However, National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff Confirmed by Fox News This week, they are working on a vaccine to fight China-related coronavirus.

Fauci told Scientific American that officials at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have obtained the viral gene sequence from a Chinese to begin vaccine development.

However, “the vaccine will not be available in three months. Even in an emergency, it will take more than a year,” he said.

EPA releases list of approved disinfectants for use against coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) disinfectant “SARS-CoV-2, eligible for novel use” Coronavirus The press release reads:

As coronaviruses continue to spread throughout the United States, keeping homes and surfaces clean is essential for coronavirus prevention Spread like washing your hands.

“Using the right disinfectant is an important part of preventing the spread of the disease and reducing it along with other important aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Products approved to fight the virus were selected by an emerging viral pathogen program developed in 2016 for rapid response to the outbreak of the viral pathogen.

Among the disinfectants included in the list are many common household cleaners such as Lysol and Clorox. The latter variation is available at most grocery stores and includes Lysol Heavy Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach, and Clorox Disinfecting Bleaches, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes And above all.

To see a complete list of approved disinfectants, click here.

Some human coronaviruses can survive on surfaces for 9 days, research found

of New coronavirus You can live up to 9 days on the surface, that is, metal, glass, or plastic, if you resemble a “cousin” that causes other human coronaviruses, that is, about 8 days.

In an analysis of 22 studies of other human coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and endemic human coronavirus (HCoV), researchers found that Persists on the surface of such inanimate objects. ” Glass or plastic for up to 9 days. More specifically, the virus may continue to infect such materials for “two hours to up to nine days”. Journal of Hospital Infection.

Researchers have also found that temperatures of 30 or 40 ° C (about 86 ° F and 104 ° F, respectively) “shortened the duration” of some viruses.

In addition, they found that many of the coronaviruses they studied could be “inactivated” with common household detergents. Research has shown that disinfectants containing “62-71% ethanol, 0.5% hydrogen peroxide, or 0.1% sodium hypochlorite” were able to inactivate the virus in less than a minute .

“Similar effects are expected for SARS-CoV-2 or a novel coronavirus,” the researchers said.

The website’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is most commonly used by people who have coughs, sneezes, or come into close contact (shaking hands), as well as touching objects. Warn about the spreading human coronavirus or touch the mouth, nose, or eyes with dirty hands on surfaces exposed to the virus.

Transmission through inanimate objects has raised concerns that imports from China may pose health risks. But infectious disease experts have previously told Fox News that the virus is unlikely to survive the journey from China to your doorstep.

“The virus in the materials they ordered would not be able to withstand such a trip. Outside the body, this virus [an] It takes minutes to an hour, not the number of days it takes for goods to travel around the globe, “said Patricia A. Stinchfield, vice chairman of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation (NFID), at Fox News at the time. “As always, after handling something, wash your hands before touching your eyes, nose and mouth.”

Wash your hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: are you doing it right?

Countless officials, Hand washing When it comes to preventing it from spreading further Coronavirus In the United States, but how many of us know What is the proper way to do so There are some general rules to follow when thoroughly washing your hands, including the time you expose your hands to running water.

“Rinse your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before eating; “If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. If your hands are visibly dirty, be sure to use soap. And wash your hands with water. “

Fuller stated that soaps of all kinds for hand washing are sufficient, but for hand sanitizers, it is preferred that the alcohol content of the product is at least 60% to kill potentially dangerous bacteria .

COVID-19 is part of a larger family of coronaviruses. In other words, if you behave like a cousin, you can live on the ground for up to nine days. This means that you must take precautions when working in a shared space environment or sharing work equipment with others.

“If you share a workstation / computer / laptop, clean all surfaces that come in contact with Clorox or Lysol wipes,” says Fuller.

The same is true for commuters using public transport, according to Fuller.

“I recommend not touching railings or public transport seats,” she said. “If necessary, avoid touching your mouth and nose as soon as possible and clean your hands. For long trips, wipe your area with Clorox or Lysol wipes.”

The virus has transmitted more than 89,000 infections nationwide, with the majority of cases occurring in mainland China, but there have been some cases in the United States, including unexplained cases. At least six people have died in Washington.

A patient in San Antonio, Texas, was released and ordered to return to quarantine with a positive test result. Patients reportedly visited some popular areas and raised concerns that even with precautionary measures, others were putting you at risk. However, Fuller noted that there are steps to minimize that risk.

“Cleaning all surfaces that have been in contact for a long time and frequent hand washing can ensure safety,” she said.

Fuller said that frequent washing of hands and avoiding mouth and nose even without the threat of coronavirus was a good hygiene practice for smart health.

Prevent Coronavirus with Hand Sanitizer: How to Make Your Own

As a fatal occurrence Coronavirus Along with this, the demand for basic hygiene products, hand sanitizers, is increasing.

手術用マスクはコロナウイルスから保護しますか？

小説の致命的な発生の中で Coronavirus で始まった China しかし、その後世界中に広がって、あなたは疑問に思うかもしれません：私はフェイスマスクを着用する必要があり、彼らは本当に動作しますか？

ヴァンダービルト大学の予防医学と感染症の教授であり、国立感染症財団のメディカルディレクターであるウィリアム・シャフナー博士は、「手術用マスクはあなたの病気を予防しません」とフォックス・ニュースに語った。

むしろ、外科用マスクは一般に外科医が患者を口に媒介する細菌から保護するために使用されると説明したが、マスクは吸入疾患の予防には役立たない」とシャフナーは述べた。

鼻と口を覆うマスクは、薄っぺらな素材で作られていることが多く、顔にフィットしていません。言い換えると、頬と口の縁の周りに空間と隙間ができ、空気が出入りしやすくなります。

「咳をするとき、マスクから空気が吹き出すのを感じることができます」と彼は言いました。

とはいえ、疾病管理予防センター（CDC） 現在推奨しています 新規コロナウイルスに感染した人、または公共の場で手術用マスクを着用することがテストされている人。そして、ある伝染病の医師は言った New York Times マスクは、感染者がくしゃみや咳をしたときに「大きな呼吸のしずく」が体内に入るのを防ぐことができます。これらの大きな液滴は、コロナウイルスの広がりの大部分を占めていると医師は述べた。

シャフナー氏によると、N95レスピレーターとして知られる保護マスクの方が効果的かもしれないという。しかし、彼は、このマスクを使用している非医療専門家は、それを正しく使用していない可能性が高く、病気の広がりを防ぐためにほとんど何もしていないか、病気を吸い込んでいます。

「平均的な人が薬局に行き、それらを正しく、そして長期間着用する可能性はありそうにない」と彼は言った。

より予防的な対策については、シャフナーは「豊富な手洗い」を推奨しています。 ここに.安全を確保する他の方法 こちらにもあります。

東アジアでは、とりわけ中国、台湾、日本などの国では、病気の拡散を防ぐためだけでなく、大気汚染や自然災害の後も、病気の人が手術用マスクを着用しています。 To 2014-アジアにおけるサージカルマスクの使用の歴史に関する報告。

コロナウイルス：最も危険なのは誰ですか？

コロナウイルスの最初の発生後 中国語 武漢市では、一般の人々を教育するために、医療専門家がどの生理学的アーキタイプと年齢層が病気にかかるリスクが高いかを調べています。

Fox Newsは、ラトガーズニュージャージー医科大学の医学助教授であるDebra Chew博士と話をして、ウイルスとその動作についての理解を深めました。

「病気にかかるリスクは疫学的暴露に基づいているため、武漢コロナウイルスに感染した人、および武漢や近隣の都市に旅行した呼吸器症状のある人への暴露」と彼女は述べた。 「これは、より多くの症例と世界旅行で拡大する可能性があります。」

アルバート・アインシュタイン/モンテフィオーレ医療センターで感染症フェローシップを完了したチューは、妊娠中の女性が他の人よりもリスクが高いかどうかは不明ですが、若い人、高齢者、免疫不全の人は、曝露すると急性反応を起こす可能性があることを確認しましたウイルス。

「妊娠中の女性やさまざまな年齢層を含むさまざまな人々への伝播のリスクなど、他の宿主リスクがあるかどうかは明らかではない」と彼女は述べた。 「若年者、高齢者、および免疫不全の宿主免疫系および慢性病状を有する者は、より重篤な病気になる可能性があることを知っています。」

潜伏期のあるウイルスについては、時間表は不明だが、感染した人は誰でも5日以内に症状が出ると推定された。

「一般に、家族としてのコロナウイルスの潜伏期間は最大5日間であり、武漢コロナウイルスの最近の症例はこれと一致している」と彼女は説明した。 「CDC [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] そしてWHO [World Health Organization] ウイルスと病気の特徴についてさらに積極的に調査しています。 “

ほとんどのコロナウイルスは、風邪の症状に似た軽度の症状しか引き起こしません。重症急性呼吸器症候群（SARS）や中東呼吸器症候群（MERS）などの他の株は、肺炎と死を引き起こす可能性があります。

それから3週間が経ちました 中国語 役人が発表した 発生 新しいウイルスの。より多い 600 それ以来、人々は病気になり、17人が亡くなりました。

of コロナウイルス、または2019-nCoV, began at an animal and seafood market in Wuhan and has spread to several other countries, including the United States. The illness is said to be transferable between humans.

Are pregnant women at risk for coronavirus?

The U.S. is currently in the midst of an active flu season, and while pregnant women have long been warned about the potential risks of contracting the influenza virus, the question of how dangerous the novel coronavirus may be has started to arise. Because COVID-19 is so new to health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently does not have information from published scientific reports about the susceptibility of pregnant women to the virus.

“Pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19,” the health agency warns. “Pregnant women might also be at risk for severe illness, morbidity, or mortality compared to the general population as observed in cases of other related coronavirus infections [including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)] and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza during pregnancy.”

The health agency said that while risk to the American public remains low at this time, pregnant women should continue to engage in usual preventative actions to avoid infection, such as washing hands often and avoiding contact with people who are sick. It also advises health facilities to isolated pregnant women who are infected with COVID-19 from other patients.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include cough, shortness of breath and fever, the last of which can cause issues for pregnant women. Those who develop high fever during the first trimester of pregnancy can be at an increased risk for certain birth defects, according to the CDC.

“We do not have information on information on adverse pregnancy outcomes in pregnant women with COVID-19,” the CDC said. “Pregnancy loss, including miscarriage and stillbirth, has been observed in cases of infection with other related coronaviruses [SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV] during pregnancy.”

There have also been several reports out of China of possible vertical transmission between an infected mother and infant during childbirth, but they have since been disputed. The CDC said this remains an unknown factor, but that in a small case series, the virus was not detected in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk. There is also limited data on whether infants born to mothers with COVID-19 are at risk for adverse or long-term health effects.

Regardless, infants born to mothers with confirmed COVID-19 should be isolated, according to the CDC.

What is known, is that the COVID-19 virus is spread from person to person mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Women who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are encouraged to take “all possible precautions” to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including washing hands and wearing a face mask if possible while breastfeeding, according to the CDC.

Is it a coronavirus or a cold? How to safely care for a sick parent relative

Health authorities have quarantined any sick person and encouraged them to stay home. New coronavirus Who is growing in the United States, but who already needs care or is too young to take care of herself? Guidance may be ambiguous for these patients and their caregivers, as they are trying to convey the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and the common cold and flu.

“Both influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms,” Dr. Macklin E. Guzman, DHSc, MPH, epidemiologists, global health experts, and leading clinical scientists in medical weight loss told Fox News. “If your family gets sick and begins to show symptoms similar to respiratory disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.), it’s important to contact your health care provider so they can be evaluated.”

Guzman stated that health care providers can decide whether a COVID-19 test needs to be performed and should not assume that families have a coronavirus without a laboratory confirmed test . He added that people who are healthy and whose immune system is not compromised are not considered to be at increased risk of developing complications, so they can continue to care for these patients safely.

Even if a patient tests positive, it can be considered safe to take additional precautionary measures and continue to support the patient.

“It is generally safe to take security measures to minimize the spread of infection and keep a safe distance from sick families,” said Guzman.

The precautionary measures described in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Guzman include ensuring that patients are following healthcare provider medication and care instructions, obtaining food and prescriptions, and monitoring symptoms. It may include helping for signs of worsening of the disease.

Household members should wear face masks around patients, stay in separate rooms, and stay as far away as possible. Also, visitors should be banned at home and patients should not care for household pets during their illness.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to follow important basic practices to protect yourself from the flu,” he said. “These practices can be applied both inside and outside the home.”

According to the CDC, wash them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, keep away from eyes, nose and mouth, cough and sneeze The organization. It is also advisable to practice cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

It is important to take steps to minimize secondary infections, even after the patient has begun to improve.

“The decision to stop home isolation precautions should be taken on a case-by-case basis in consultation with health care providers,” said Guzman. “If you live under the same roof as a family with a confirmed COVID-19, CDC recommends that you follow the distance considerations as described above.”

As always, if you are suspected of being exposed to COVID-19, try to stay away from people with potentially compromised immune systems, such as newborns, infants, or those taking immunosuppressive drugs need to do it. Cancer patients, elderly patients, people who have had major surgery, have chronic illness, and have chronic respiratory illness.

“Nursing home residents enjoy the visitor a lot, but suffer from a cold or the flu and have uncontrollable coughing or sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, fever, etc. It is better to stay away. ” Please. “

Coronavirus testing can be uncomfortable

Getting tested for the coronavirus is far more difficult and uncomfortable than swabbing for the common flu, doctors and medical experts told The Post.

“You’re sticking a swab all the way to the back of the nose or throat and it’s uncomfortable for maybe five or 10 seconds,” said Dr. Lewis Kohl, a director of CareMount Medical in New York.

Flu samples, by contrast, are easily taken from the mouth, he said.

Before being tested for the deadly virus, patients must first answer a series of questions, including where they have been and if they are experiencing shortness of breath, or have been exposed to someone with the virus, Kohl said.

If a doctor determines a patient to be “a person under suspicion” for the virus, a nasal or throat swab is then performed to obtain a sample.

In rare cases, doctors may also try to get mucus from hard-to-reach parts of the respiratory tract, which may involve intubation or spraying saline mist into the lungs, Kohl said.

“If there’s not enough of [a sample] we might need to go deeper,” he said. “The saline is a really salty fluid that causes you to bring up sputum — big yellow goobers deep in your lungs.”

“That can be unpleasant because you’re forcing someone to inhale this nasty stuff,” he added.

Dr. William Haseltine, a US-China Health Summit chair and former Harvard Medical School professor, added that the more invasive respiratory testing is only conducted in cases when doctors determine “somebody can’t provide sample results with the more standard tests.”

How do you treat coronavirus?

Fox News received an in-depth look at the new disease from Dr. Debra Chew, a former epidemic intelligence officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an assistant professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School to find out what someone infected with the virus can do to overcome it.

Currently, the pneumonia-like virus — like many viruses — has no specific cure. Since it is a new illness, there is no vaccine, and it will likely take years before one is developed, according to Chew.

Infected patients should treat symptoms the same way they would a cold — with rest, pain or fever medication and plenty of fluids.

‘No known effective’ treatments for coronavirus despite reports, WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) said despite several reports and claims of breakthrough research on the treatment front, there remains no known treatment for the Coronavirus.

China’s Zhejiang University claimed to have found an effective drug for the virus. But, when asked about the recent reports, WHO was quick to shut them down.

“There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV (virus) and the WHO recommends enrollment into a randomized controlled trial to test efficacy and safety,” WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic said, according to Reuters.

Jasarevic’s response echoes advice given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reiterates that there is no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus and that those infected should receive supportive care to relieve symptoms.

Gilead, a U.S.-based drugmaker, said it has started clinical trials of an experimental drug called remdesivir on infected patients in China, but stressed that it’s still in the investigational stage.

“It is not approved anywhere globally,” a spokesman told Reuters.

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in the U.S., a Washington man who was diagnosed after returning to from a trip to Wuhan, China, was first given supportive care for treatment before he was also started on remdesivir, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Treatment with intravenous remdesivir was initiated on the evening of day 7, and no adverse events were observed in association with the infusion,” his case report said.

A day later, his symptoms improved and he has since been discharged from the hospital to continue recovering in isolation at home.

Multiple organizations, including the National Institutes of Health, have begun work on vaccines, but development is in the early stages. However, researchers may find an advantage in looking at work already done on the SARS and MERS viruses, which originate from the same family as the 2019-nCoV.

“It normally takes years to develop a vaccine and bring it to the point that it is approved for use in humans,” Professor Brenda Hogue, of the Biodesign Institute Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at Arizona State University, told Newsweek. “However, a significant amount of work has already been done toward the development of vaccines against 2019-nCoV.”

Can coronavirus spread through your Amazon packages?

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, a member of the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, reacted on Thursday to the fact that an Amazon employee To Seattle contracted the novel coronavirus, saying: “There is no evidence right now that the coronavirus can be spread through mail.”

Amazon said the employee is the first among its U.S. workforce to fall ill with COVID-19, which has infected thousands of people around the world. It was not immediately clear how the employee contracted the virus.

The news comes after at least two Amazon employees in Italy – which has seen a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks – were confirmed to have the virus as well, according to Bloomberg.

“We heard [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director] Tony Fauci, the world’s expert in this area, comment on this and there is no evidence right now that the coronavirus can be spread through mail, no other coronavirus has been spread through mail,” Adams said on Thursday, responding to fears.

A statement from Amazon said, “We are recommending that employees in Seattle/ Bellevue who are able to work from home do so through the end of the month.”

“Here’s what I want people to know, Seattle actually has a lot of cases because of the nursing home situation, there is community spread going on there, it is much more likely that the person who works at Amazon in Seattle got it in the community than that he got it through the mail,” Adams said on Thursday.

Adams referenced the fact that the majority of cases in Washington involve patients who are residents of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, where there is currently an outbreak. A Kirkland nursing home resident with underlying medical conditions died last week after the patient was confirmed to have the virus two days before, according to University of Washington Medicine.

He went on to explain the measures people can take to protect themselves, including washing hands with soap for 20 seconds, covering a cough and staying away from people who are sick.

“Most people who get coronavirus are going to have a mild illness. It will be like a bad cold or the flu and most people are going to recover,” Adams said. “I want people to remember, 18,000 people have died from the flu in the United States this year. We are just over 100 people who have gotten the coronavirus.”

On Thursday, Adams pointed to a recent tweet where he wrote, “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

“We’re going to see more cases. Unfortunately, we’re likely to see more deaths,” Adams noted, adding that if people and companies take precautionary measures it will help contain the number of cases and deaths.

“There are things institutions can do to minimize large gatherings and help keep their people safe,” he went on to say.

Traveling amid the coronavirus outbreak: What you need to know

Concerns over COVID-19 are steadily growing now that the novel Coronavirus has spread to every continent — with the exception of Antarctica. And as the virus grows globally, being smart about planning travel, be it domestic or international, and how to protect yourself is crucial.

Here are some helpful guidelines to follow.

Do your research

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of State have been updating their travel warnings as the virus continues to spread to regions across the globe. Before planning your itinerary, check the CDC’s Health Notices and the State Department’s Travel Advisories for any guidance on where – or where not – to visit.

Several airlines And cruise lines have also suspended or altered their service to specific airports and ports of call. Remember to consult with your travel providers to ensure there won’t be any changes in service to your destination.

Many U.S. airlines are also extending travel waivers for ticketholders scheduled to fly to coronavirus-affected destinations, allowing them to rebook, or cancel their travel altogether, without incurring additional fees.

The State Department has a Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which keeps travelers aware of any situation changes.

What to pack

Travel with all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards, a press release from AAA recommends. Also, plan ahead by packing extra supplies such as additional doses of medication or clothing in case your trip is delayed due to the outbreak.

Disinfect your plane seat

Coronavirus can be spread person to person. To minimize your risk while flying, make sure to properly clean your plane seat by using using a pack of antibacterial wipes with alcohol to wipe down everything in your personal area, including the tray table, armrests, seatbelt handle, air vents and call buttons. Disinfecting these “high touch” areas is a surefire way to fight germs, according to Ohio State University infectious disease specialist Debra A. Goff, Pharm.D., who spoke with Reader’s Digest. The same cleaning practice can be applied to train or bus seats.

A 2018 study of aircraft cleanliness further suggested that seats’ headrests may be the germiest surfaces on the plane, with some testing positive for E. coli bacteria — so you may want to invest in a reusable seat cover that can be placed over your seat, and then thrown it in the wash after use.

Be careful what you touch

Respiratory illnesses, like coronavirus, generally spread through contact with an infected person’s saliva or mucus. Droplets from a sneeze or cough can land on surfaces and potentially infect a nearby passenger sharing the enclosed space.

To avoid contact, do not touch shared or potentially germ-ridden surfaces and avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands. When you are able, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You cannot always control your environment while traveling, but you can at least keep your own personal items clean and disinfected to minimize your chances of infection. Always travel with disinfecting wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if possible, to wipe down surfaces and clean your hands if a sink is not immediately available.

Know the signs

If you do get sick while traveling, it is important to know the signs of coronavirus and seek immediate medical attention if you believe you have contracted the virus.

Symptoms of the pneumonialike illness include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It is important to note, however, that the coronavirus symptoms are common to a number of viruses.

“If you think you may have been exposed, call your health care professional immediately and tell them your travel history. Calling first is important so they can be prepared. Do not go directly to the hospital, where you may infect other people,” Dr. William Schaffner, the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told Fox News.

Get travel insurance

Finally, consider travel insurance when booking your trip. Though most travel insurances only cover outbreaks in specific instances, having insurance coverage with a “Cancel for Any Reason” policy can help save you some money if you need to cancel your itinerary due to medical reasons or another emergency.

How does coronavirus compare to SARS and MERS outbreaks?

Coronavirus fits criteria for ‘Disease X,’ WHO expert says

of New coronavirus has led one expert to say that it fits the criteria for “Disease X,” a designated placeholder on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of illnesses that have potential to reach international epidemic levels.

“Disease X is a term that was coined by WHO,” Marion Koopmans, a member of WHO’s emergency committee, and head of viroscience at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, told Fox News. “After the Ebola crisis in West Africa, they did an in-depth evaluation on what went wrong, and the so-called R&D blueprint for emerging disease was developed.”

“Disease X” was added to WHO’s “Prioritizing diseases for research and development in emergency contexts” list of illnesses that includes Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), Ebola and Marburg virus disease, Lassa Fever, MERS, SARS, Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever and Zika.

“There is a number of diseases on that list that we know, but also ‘Disease X,’” she told Fox News. “That is meant to alert the world to think about how to prepare for these diseases.”

Under its definition, the health agency noted that “Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease, and so the R&D Blueprint explicitly seeks to enable cross-cutting R&D preparedness that is also relevant for an unknown ‘Disease X’ as far as possible.”

COVID-19, as it’s been named by WHO, “fits the Disease X category,” Koopmans wrote in the journal Cell last week.

According to Koopmans, it’s the first time a disease fits the criteria for “Disease X” since the blueprint was created in 2016.

Koopmans said the blueprint helps the agency think ahead to what possible threats may be looming so that it can better prepare to handle a widespread pandemic or outbreak. It also helps the agency prepare for funding needs and ways to fast-track vaccine development.

And while the agency declined to label the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, Koopmans said that it has little relevance as to whether it would qualify as “Disease X.”

“Pandemic simply means there is global widespread circulation,” she said. “The blueprint diseases can also be a disease with regional major impact.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the past few weeks have demonstrated “just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world and cause widespread fear and disruption.”

Still, as new countries report cases of coronavirus, experts caution that not every case may stem from China.

“Many different countries around the world may be sources of COVID-19 infections,” Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, told The Associated Press. “This makes it much harder for any one country to detect and contain.”

Is the novel coronavirus here to stay?

Could the novel Coronavirus one day be as commonplace as the seasonal flu?

Despite rigorous containment efforts, medical experts working to understand the virus, now known as COVID-19, have acknowledged such a possibility — including Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said this week the virus “is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year.”

When speaking to Fox News, Dr. William Schaffner, the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), also recognized the possibility, but quickly noted it’s likely too soon to know for sure.

“COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, and if it behaves like other respiratory viruses, including influenza [the flu], we might anticipate that it will abate as the weather gets warmer,” he said. But, he added, “It may become part of our usual cold and flu season.”

That said, “We can’t be sure,” he said.

“It’s a new virus, and it may not have read the textbooks. That’s why the current, ongoing research to develop vaccines and antiviral drugs that are effective against coronaviruses is so important,” he continued.

The virus is new in humans — meaning medical experts at this time “cannot predict the long-term impact on the global community,” Schaffner said. “We are now in the containment phase and are working to restrict the virus’ spread in the U.S. and internationally.”

“Clinicians are rapidly diagnosing cases, putting patients in isolation and providing medical care. Public health officials are tracking contacts and testing them for the virus. So far, we have had very few cases in the U.S., and they have been close contacts of confirmed cases. We are seeing a similar response around the world,” he added.