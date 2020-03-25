Coronavirus feeds abortion debate as states restrict access to procedure

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

the coronavirus poured fuel on the fire of a debate which is already raging around access to abortion as the two sides discuss whether pandemic restrictions on medical care should also apply to abortion clinics.

On Tuesday, a long list of pro-life leaders sent a letter demanding that the Department of Health and Social Services (HHS) refrain from promoting abortion during the pandemic. Signed by leaders such as Marjorie Dannenfelser from the Susan B. Anthony list, the letter complained that abortion clinics were putting women at risk by circumventing guidelines around elective medical procedures.

“While surgical centers postpone elective and diagnostic procedures, abortion centers produce surgical and chemical abortions and put women, especially the poor, at risk”, letter reads. “Their continuous operation exhausts the much-needed personal protective equipment and causes complications that will further overwhelm the already overloaded emergency rooms.”

HHS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is hosted by HHS, advise health care establishments to “delay elective surgical and procedural interventions in hospitals and outpatient settings”.

Ohio and Texas specifically ordered abortion clinics to delay surgical abortions, describe them as non-essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Both states have included exceptions for maternal health.

NARAL, a leading pro-choice organization, seemed to criticize the decisions of these states when it tweeted that “abortion care is essential. End point”.

The group also accused the administration of not doing enough to fund health care during the pandemic, or of relaxing restrictions on medical abortions obtained by telemedicine. Planned Parenthood also banned restrictions on abortion as a means of politics with a public health emergency.

“The safety and health of patients, our staff and our communities must remain the top priority as our country faces an unprecedented crisis,” said Planned Parenthood Interim President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.

“Delays or additional barriers to care can make it more difficult, if not impossible, for some patients to access legal and safe abortion,” she said. “While we continue to provide critical care during this pandemic and work with our partner health care providers, we still need to ensure that patients can access the services they need.” Unfortunately, while public health providers work together in our communities to be there for patients whose healthcare cannot wait, some anti-abortion activists are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to push their ideological agenda. Now is not the time for politicians or groups to advance their own agenda by taking advantage of a global pandemic. “

Pro-choice groups generally argue that abortion is “safe,” a claim that pro-life advocates ridicule given its impact on the unborn child and the potential for complications. Former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson denounced the conditions of the abortion clinic in a statement provided to Fox News. His organization manages a project – CheckMyClinic.org – which tracks health violations in clinics across the country.

“The abortion industry,” said the pro-life lawyer, “is struggling to figure out how to stay in business and continue to raise money during this pandemic … Waiting rooms in clinics are often crowded Abortion clinics are not known for flawless hygiene – look at any state health department report for violations such as failure to disinfect equipment, tears and tears in the tables, unlicensed staff. “

She added, “They argue that their services are limited and therefore essential. That’s right. I mean at some point,” pregnancy “becomes a baby, right? And then it can’t be aborted and it is what the abortion industry is so afraid of. “

The controversy arose after a series of events – including a recent Supreme Court case – revived the debate on the safety and benefits of abortion.

Pamela Whitehead, who leads the CheckMyClinic project, was more detailed about the clinics in Texas and Ohio. Both states have clinics that do not meet health and safety regulations, she said.

“The Preterm clinic in Ohio has a documented history of botched abortions,” she said.

She added that ” [Planned Parenthood] medical records at Bedford Heights were not accurate and complete. In Texas, we have seen repeated violations in Planned Parenthood and in private clinics … for not wearing PPE [personal protective equipment] in the operating room, torn exam tables, inability to properly sterilize instruments, unqualified personnel. “

Planned Parenthood has repeatedly championed itself as a quality health care provider. The organization told Fox News that it intends to comply with Ohio regulations.

“We are following the Ohio Department of Health’s ordinance regarding personal protective equipment, which requires hospitals and surgical facilities to stop providing non-essential surgeries and procedures and to take other measures to reduce the use of insufficient equipment, “said McGill Johnson.

“PPSWO’s [Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region’s] The lawyer immediately responded to the Ohio Attorney General’s letter, assuring him that PPSWO was following Director Acton’s order. Under this order, Planned Parenthood can still continue to provide essential procedures, including surgical abortion, and our health centers continue to provide other health care services on which our patients depend. Our doors remain open for these treatments. “

In recent months, both sides of the abortion debate have questioned each other’s accounts of the potential pitfalls of the procedure. Supporters of pro-choice point to a study by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, whose author argued that abortions in the United States were “safe and effective.” The study looked at four different types of abortions, including medical abortions, which received increased attention because COVID-19 made traveling or staying in health facilities more dangerous. The report determined that complications for all types of abortions were “rare”.

Mayo Clinic advises that surgical abortions can perforate a woman’s uterus and can lead to infection, even though she says that infections are “rare”. Advocates also argue that medical abortions can lead to bleeding for the mother. The question was raised earlier this year when the media suggested that a study highlight the dangers of a treatment designed to reverse the effects of an abortion pill. The study, which had a small sample, actually showed how life-threatening the drug was really dangerous said.

NARAL said Tuesday that it is “absolutely absurd” that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not reconsider restrictions on medical abortions obtained by telemedicine: “During a pandemic, the government should do everything it can to make care more accessible, not less. “

In a statement to Vice, the FDA has stated that its regulations are necessary to ensure that the “benefits” of the drug outweigh its “risks”.

“Certain restrictions, known as the Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), are necessary for mifepristone when used for medical termination of early pregnancy to ensure that benefits of the drug outweigh its risks, “the agency said at the point of sale.