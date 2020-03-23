Coronavirus-free great-grandmother after near-death experience, family says

At 90, Geneva Wood, of Washington State, has always been a fighter. But after contracting the new coronavirusor COVID-19, her family feared that her stubbornness was not enough to get her through – until they proved them wrong.

On March 5, Wood – a mother of four, an 11-year-old grandmother, a 12-year-old great-grandmother and a three-year-old great-great-grandmother – was transported to Harborview Medical Center after have shown symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

She had been living at the Life Care Center in Kirkland since January after suffering a stroke, which caused her to temporarily lose the ability to walk, speak and use her right arm. The seniors’ complex then made national headlines when it was found to be the epicenter of an epidemic in Washington State. Of the 60 deaths reported in the state, at least 35 are associated with the nursing home, according to recent estimates.

Wood tested positive for the virus the next day, causing his family to panic.

“My heart sank when I heard that she had tested positive. I was so sure she would be fine. She had fought so hard to come back from stroke, how could it be possible that a virus would remove it? Cami Neidigh, one of Wood’s children, told Fox News in an email. When confronted with adverse life events, Neidigh noted that her mother “never stopped.”

“She never does,” she added.

But at 90 years old, would the will alone be sufficient? After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) repeatedly warned elderly people, especially those over 65, as well as those with weakened immune systems, may be at higher risk for serious illness associated with COVID-19.

The following days were a whirlwind for the woman’s family, who was only allowed to see her through a glass window for fear that she too could contract the virus.

“She was always a survivor and very determined. When she fell and broke her hip, I knew she would be disappointed and be a little depressed for a little while. However, I knew she was going to get up and look after herself to get better, ”said Neidigh. But her faith began to wane when her mother was put in solitary confinement.

“She needs her family. She is not doing well on her own. I was afraid that it would be her straw and that she would give up, ”she said.

And for a moment, it seemed that Wood had given up. At one point, the doctors called the Wood family to come to the hospital, fearing that they could die at any time.

Neidigh said that she and her siblings were only allowed to see their mothers through a glass window.

“Not being able to see it was extremely difficult. When we were allowed to see her out the window it helped, but it was also heartbreaking. Being so close and not being able to touch it and touch it? [It was] brutal. When she reached out and you were on the other side of a wall – I can’t even say, it tears your heart out, ”she recalls.

Neidigh said her mother then started crying for her children, prompting medical staff to allow the family to enter her room while wearing protective equipment.

“It was a gift and at the same time cruel. We could touch his hand, rub his arm through the gloves. No hugs. Speak softly, slowly and comfort her. Let her know everything was fine and don’t worry about us, ”said Neidigh. “She wanted to say goodbye to each of us, tell us how proud she was of us.”

Just when all hope seemed lost, Wood did what seemed impossible: to improve.

Wood, after undergoing a series of tests, was declared “free from coronavirus” on Sunday, Neidigh said. “The staff who looked after her told her when they entered a room with a sign, all without a mask. Something she hasn’t seen in weeks. “

Wood is expected to be released from the hospital over the next few days, after which she will be quarantined with designated family members.

Neidigh said she hopes her mother’s story will be a ray of hope as the world continues to cross the pandemic.

“Catching this virus is not a death sentence for the elderly or anyone else,” she said. Rather, according to Neidigh, “it’s a wake-up call to take care of each other. Find positive ways to help each other. People want wellness stories to guide them out of obscurity and fate . “

However, speaking of her mother’s remarkable recovery, Neidigh added: “If anyone wants to give middle finger to a killer virus, it is she.”